SOCCER: TrekNorth earns first varsity draw

BIWABIK -- The TrekNorth boys soccer team drew with Mesabi East 0-0 in Biwabik on Monday. The tie was the first for the Sundogs in a MSHSL varsity match.

TrekNorth is now unbeaten in its last two matches and has not conceded a goal in that span.

The Sundogs controlled possession in the first half but only mustered two shots on goal by James Duerst. The midfield trio of Linnea Goodwin, Bryce Jingco and Isaac Treuer kept Mesabi at bay, allowing only one shot on goalkeeper Carlito Kingbird.

Midfielder Will Hawkins broke through the Mesabi defense but his shot was stopped by the keeper.

As the game went into overtime, Trek continued to pressure the Mesabi goal. Hawkins then eluded two defenders and was knocked down in the box from behind but no foul was called and the match ended in a scoreless draw.

The Sundogs will next host Walker at 4 p.m. Tuesday.