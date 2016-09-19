CROSS COUNTRY: Oak Hills competes at St. Olaf

NORTHFIELD -- The Oak Hills Christian College cross country teams ran well and improved every individual time their meet Saturday at St. Olaf College.

The Wolfpack women had one runner, Hollen Burkhart qualify for the NCCAA DII National Cross Country Meet with an 8K time of 33 minutes, 18 seconds.

The Lady Wolfpack were once again paced by Davy Dinkler with a 6K time of 25:57. The Lady Pack were also represented by Hannah Hoege (33:34), Shelbi Myrick (36:01) and Hannah Hull (44:52).

The Pack men’s team was lead once again by Billy Freyholtz with a time of 28:04. The Pack were also represented by Mark Sina (37:53), Joe Weeks (37:56), Daniel Kosinski (43:29) and Austin Claseman (DNF).

The Wolfpack will next compete at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday in Minneapolis.