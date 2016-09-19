SOCCER: TrekNorth wins 3-0

BEMIDJI -- The TrekNorth soccer team hosted its first game of the year this past Saturday against the Pelican Rapids JV team and came away with a 3-0 victory.

The Sundogs controlled the ball for much of the first half and won a penalty kick early in the game, but failed to convert on it; the teams went into halftime scoreless.

However, as the second half ensued Trek continued to control the game with some wonderful passing and movement off the ball.

The ball possession led to a goal by Senior Will Hawkins .

Trek continued pressuring Pelican with some strong wing play by Zane Esparza and Blake Bergeson.

In the 65th minute, a cross by Trek deflected off a defender and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

With five minutes to go Trek moved the ball upfield and a ball was played through to forward James Duerst, who scored from a very difficult angle.

The game finished with a 3-0 victory for Trek and a clean sheet for goalie Carlito Kingbird.