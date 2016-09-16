AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: W-H-A blanks Bagley, Fosston tops Red Lake County
WALKER -- After a scoreless first half, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored 16 points in the second to blank Bagley 16-0.
The Wolves (3-0) broke the scoreless tie with Phil Kangas’ three-yard run with 1 minute, 59 seconds to go in the third quarter.
W-H-A then went up 10-0 on Edgar Anderson’s 31-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
The Flyers (1-2) were threatening late in the third, but Ty Rolfon’s pass was picked off by Walker’s Jack Naugle with 3:38 to go, sealing the win for the Wolves.
Bagley was held to just 204 yards of offense, with Rolson going 8-for-23 passing for 95 yards.
Bagley 0 0 0 0 -- 0
W-H-A 0 0 7 9 -- 16
Fosston 15, Red Lake County 2
FOSSTON -- Fosston didn’t allow Red Lake County to score an offensive touchdown in its home opener and edged the Rebels 15-2.
The Greyhounds (2-1) scored nine seconds into the game after picking up a fumble on the kickoff, then handing it off to Cole Olson on the first play from scrimmage for a touchdown, making it 7-0.
Red Lake County (0-3) scored its only points later in the quarter when a bad snap by the Fosston center resulted in a safety.
The Greyhounds took a 15-2 lead into halftime when Brett Sundquist caught a 35-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
Neither team scored in the second half.
Fosston 7 80 0 -- 15
RLC 2 0 0 0 -- 2
Waubun 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
CLEARBOOK -- The Clearbrook-Gonvick football team couldn’t get out of an early hole on Friday night, as the Bears saw Waubun run away with the contest 46-6.
Clearbrook-Gonvick (1-2) gave up the first 26 points of the night before finally getting on the board with a Tristan Bakke touchdown run from five yards out. But the score didn’t turn into any sort of momentum, as Waubun (3-0) closed out with the final 20 points before the last whistle to take the 46-6 win.