WALKER -- After a scoreless first half, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored 16 points in the second to blank Bagley 16-0.

The Wolves (3-0) broke the scoreless tie with Phil Kangas’ three-yard run with 1 minute, 59 seconds to go in the third quarter.

W-H-A then went up 10-0 on Edgar Anderson’s 31-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The Flyers (1-2) were threatening late in the third, but Ty Rolfon’s pass was picked off by Walker’s Jack Naugle with 3:38 to go, sealing the win for the Wolves.

Bagley was held to just 204 yards of offense, with Rolson going 8-for-23 passing for 95 yards.

Bagley 0 0 0 0 -- 0

W-H-A 0 0 7 9 -- 16

Fosston 15, Red Lake County 2

FOSSTON -- Fosston didn’t allow Red Lake County to score an offensive touchdown in its home opener and edged the Rebels 15-2.

The Greyhounds (2-1) scored nine seconds into the game after picking up a fumble on the kickoff, then handing it off to Cole Olson on the first play from scrimmage for a touchdown, making it 7-0.

Red Lake County (0-3) scored its only points later in the quarter when a bad snap by the Fosston center resulted in a safety.

The Greyhounds took a 15-2 lead into halftime when Brett Sundquist caught a 35-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Fosston 7 80 0 -- 15

RLC 2 0 0 0 -- 2

Waubun 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

CLEARBOOK -- The Clearbrook-Gonvick football team couldn’t get out of an early hole on Friday night, as the Bears saw Waubun run away with the contest 46-6.

Clearbrook-Gonvick (1-2) gave up the first 26 points of the night before finally getting on the board with a Tristan Bakke touchdown run from five yards out. But the score didn’t turn into any sort of momentum, as Waubun (3-0) closed out with the final 20 points before the last whistle to take the 46-6 win.