BSU AIRC hosts Indigenous Perspectives of Sport series

BEMIDJI — The Games of Life: Indigenous Perspectives of Sport Presenter Series will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on the campus of Bemidji State University.

The presentation series will run for seven consecutive Tuesday nights at the American Indian Resource Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The series is free and open to the general public. Sponsors include Oshkiimaajitahdah and the Bemidji State University American Indian Resource Center. Each of the presenters will be featured in programming in the Bemidji, Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe communities.

For more information, contact Dan Ninham at 218-368-6430 or coach.danninham@gmail.com.

The lineup of presenters includes:

• Sept. 20: Neal Powless (Onondaga), Head coach of Netherlands national lacrosse team, 3-time All American at Nazareth College, 7-year professional player, played in six World Championships with Iroquois Nationals and named All World in 2002, and PhD fellow at Syracuse University.

• Sept. 27: Jason Johnson (Onondaga), Asst. lacrosse coach of three-peat NLL Champion Rochester Knighthawks (2012, 2013 and 2014) and MLL Champion Toronto Nationals, and World Indoor silver medalist with Iroquois Nationals.

• Oct. 4: Gewas Schindler (Oneida), three-time lacrosse All American at Loyola University and general manager and former player for the Iroquois Nationals.

• Oct. 11: Shayna Powless (Oneida), 2013 National U23 cross country champion, 2010 National XTERRA Triathlon champion and 4-time Mountain Bike World Championship USA national team member.

• Oct. 18: Dan Ninham (Oneida), Director of Bemidji Lacrosse, Northern Indigenous Lacrosse, Red Lake Nation Lacrosse, North Central Lacrosse and Northern Indigenous Games, and Susan Ninham (Red Lake Ojibwe), coach of Red Lake Nation Lacrosse and co-director of Northern Indigenous Games.

• Oct. 25: Tawnee Johnson (Onondaga), member of 2011 Canadian U19 national team and bronze medalist at 2011 FIL Lacrosse World Championship. Quinn Powless (Mohawk), two-time lacrosse All American for two-time NJCAA national champion Onondaga Community College (2012 and 2013).

• Nov. 3: Craig Curley (Navajo), World class distance runner and 2012 Columbus Marathon champion.