ST. BONIFACIUS — The Oak Hills Christian College men’s and women’s cross country teams opened their seasons last Saturday at the Crown College Invite in St. Bonifacius. Two runners were able to qualify for nationals despite the wet and muddy conditions.

On the women’s side, Davy Dinkler led the Wolfpack by finishing with a time of 26:58 on the 6K course. The time allowed Dinkler to qualify for the National Christian College Athletic Association national meet in Jackson, Miss. on Nov. 12.

Also running for the women’s team were Shelbi Myrick, who ran a time of 39:29, and Hannah Hull, who finished in 49:55.

Bemidji High School graduate Billy Freyholtz led the men’s team by finishing in a time of 29:48 on the 8K course. Freyholtz also qualified for the national meet as a result of his time.

Three other Wolfpack men competed Saturday, including Hollen Burkhart (35:33), Mark Sina (38:36) and Daniel Kosinsk (48:11).