BEMIDJI — Will Czeh of Roseau shot a 3-under-par 69 Monday to post a come-from- behind victory in the Vandersluis Memorial golf tournament at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Czeh’s 54-hole total of 1-over 217 was one stroke better than runner-up Aaron Leintz of Bemidji, who had the best round of the tournament with a 66.

Czeh and Leintz are golf teammates at Bemidji State University. Czeh is a sophomore; Leintz is a senior who played high school golf at Bagley.

Former BSU golfer Matt Haugstad of Bemidji, who led the tournament Saturday and Sunday with scores of 70 and 72, struggled to a 79 on Monday and finished fifth. Defending champion Toby Palmiscno of Bemidji was never in contention, shooting 79 in the opening round and following with 77 and 73 to finish in a tie for 12th.

Seth Heppner of Crookston took third with scores of 78-68-73, and Tim Skarperud of Grand Forks finished fourth with rounds of 74-74-72.

Czeh shot 33 on the front side Monday, chipping in for eagle on No. 4 and making birdie on 8. He made eight straight pars before getting to 4 under with a birdie on 17, but three-putted 18 for a bogey, his only blemish of the day.

He entered the day six strokes behind Haugstad and had a goal of shooting 68.

“I was mad walking off 18,” he said. “I thought I had lost my chance to win.”

Next up for Czeh and his BSU teammates is their own tournament starting Saturday at BTCC. “We had our qualifier right before the Vandersluis and I didn’t play very well,” Czeh said. “Getting back into grinding mode was just what I needed.”

Czeh won the Upper Iowa Invitational college tournament in March and posted the lowest scores in the Minnesota Golf Association Players Championship and State Amateur qualifiers this summer. He made the cut at the State Am.

Jeff Wiltse of Bemidji won a two-hole playoff over Rob Badiuk of International Falls to claim his third senior men’s championship. Defending champ Curt Howard of Sapulpa, Okla., finished third, one shot back. Wiltse, who opened with an 80, came back with rounds of 76 and 73.

Badiuk slipped to a 78 in the final round.