AMATEUR BASEBALL: Blue Ox fall to Nisswa in state tourney

DASSEL — The Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon at the Minnesota Class C state tournament in Dassel. The Blue Ox (24-2) lost to the Nisswa Lightning 5-1 in a round of 16 game.

The loss was just the second of the season for Bemidji, who lost only one regular season game.

Ryan Hirt started on the mound for the Blue Ox and struck out 12 over six and 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. Kaleb Dingman pitched the final inning and 2/3, allowing two runs on no hits.

Kyle Collins pitched a complete game for Nisswa, allowing one run on seven hits with nine strikeouts.

“They threw a very good pitcher. They kept us off balance,” Blue Ox head coach Matt Baier said. “He had a really good slider and he hit his spots. As far as our performance, we just couldn’t get the hits we needed or the timely hits.”

The Lightning struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning when Luke Schumer’s sacrifice fly made it a 1-0 game.

Nisswa added two more runs in the seventh to go ahead 3-0.

The Blue Ox scratched their first run across in the top of the eighth thanks to Nick Hovila’s RBI triple off the outfield wall that made it 3-1.

However, the Lightning put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth to advance to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win.

Baier said the team fared well facing off against a veteran team that featured a couple of former minor leaguers.

“Those guys being a veteran group like that, we put ourselves in a position to win and we couldn’t come away with the victory,” he said. “But we’ve got a young group and if we can stick together we should have plenty of success in seasons to come.”

Nisswa 5, Bemidji 1

BJI 000 000 010 — 1-7-4

NIS 000 100 22X — 5-8-1

WP: K. Collins. LP: R. Hirt.