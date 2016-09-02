AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Polk County West blitzes Blackduck

BLACKDUCK — The Blackduck football team opened their season at home against the Polk County West Thunder on Friday night, falling to the visitors 32-6.

Polk County West scored their first touchdown with 3:10 in the first quarter to lead the Drakes 7-0 and followed it up quickly with a second touchdown to make the score 13-0 at 11:13 in the first.

In the second quarter, the Drakes were forced to punt after a throwaway pass from sophomore quarterback Ian Frenzel. Senior running back Ian Cease recovered a fumble for the Drakes in the second quarter at 8:11, but Blackduck was forced to punt again shortly thereafter and Polk County took a 13-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Frenzel threw two incomplete passes for the Drakes and Blackduck was forced to punt for a third time.

At 5:38 in the third quarter, Polk County West scored its third touchdown of the night to make the score 20-0.

After an incomplete pass intended for Blackduck senior running back Ian Cease from Frenzel, the Drakes made their fourth punt of the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Thunder scored after a hot six seconds to bump the score to 26-0 at 11:54.

Senior Ike Volk made a fumble recovery and Frenzel ran for four yards in what looked to be a turnaround for the Drakes but a pass from Frenzel was intercepted by the Thunder leading to a first down at the Blackduck 28 yard line.

With less than two and a half minutes, Polk County sophomore running back Evan Sczepanksi scored the fourth and final touchdown for the Thunder, making it 32-0.

With less than half a minute remaining in the game, Frenzel scored a touchdown for the Drakes to make the final score 32-6 and avoid the shutout.

The Drakes will return to the field next Friday when they host Red Lake.

Fosston 28, Red Lake 6

RED LAKE — The Red Lake football team fell at the hands of Fosston on Friday, losing 28-6 in its opening game of the 2016 season.

Brett Sundquist notched three scores for the Greyhounds, including a touchdown from 73 yards out as part of a 21-point first quarter.

Krister Anderson opened the scoring with a 12 yard scoop-and-score on defense, putting Fosston up 7-0 after the extra point. Sundquist took over from there, adding to the Greyhound lead before the half.

And although Red Lake finally found the end zone in the second quarter, the 21-6 halftime deficit was too large for the Warriors to overcome.

Sundquist added the exclamation point in the fourth with a 26-yard touchdown, and Fosston took the 28-6 victory.

Red Lake returns to the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday in Blackduck, while the Greyhounds will visit Lake Park-Audubon for a 7 p.m. showdown on Friday in Lake Park.