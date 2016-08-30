GOLF: Mackedanz wins Minnesota PGA Championship

Mitchell Mackedanz, of Bemidji, tees off on the tenth hole while defending champion Don Berry watches on Tuesday during the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. (JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER)

BEMIDJI — Winning a PGA section major championship in your debut is a daunting task for anyone; but when Mitch Mackedanz showed up Tuesday for the final round of the 2016 Minnesota PGA Professional Championship at Bemidji Town & Country Club, something just felt right.

With his family, friends and the Bemidji State golf team in attendance, Mackedanz battled back-and-forth with Minnesota Golf Hall of Famer and defending champion, Don Berry.

After 18 holes, the two remained tied at 7-under for the tournament forcing a playoff.

On the first playoff hole, Berry found trouble in a greenside bunker which ultimately led to a bogey, opening the door for the hometown kid. Mackedanz calmly two-putted for par from 10-feet to clinch the biggest victory in his young professional golf career.

“I was just trying to play some decent golf this week,” said the 29-year-old Bemidji resident said in a press release from the Minnesota PGA. “I know this course extremely well, probably better than anyone else in the field.”

Mackedanz, a former BSU Beaver from 2006-2009 who is assistant professional at Bemidji Town & Country Club, was familiar with the course, but began the day one shot back of Berry.

Berry even took a two-shot lead into the 14th tee, but Mackedanz rallied.

He would then birdie the par-5 15th hole and then the par-4 17th to move to 7-under — good enough to put him in a tie with Berry for first with just the 18th to play.

With the gallery watching, Berry would par, placing the pressure on Mackedanz. He quickly responded with a 10-foot par to match Berry, setting up his dramatic, playoff victory.

“Being paired and competing with Don [Berry] was awesome, he’s a class act and a great player,” Mackedanz said. “I don’t know what to say right now, it feels great.”

Mackedanz and Berry will each compete at the 50th PGA Professional Championship in 2017. The tournament will be held June 25-28, 2017, at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Ore.