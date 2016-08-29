Wissota Midwest Modified winner Matt Sparby celebrates on top of his car in Victory Lane on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Wissota Midwest Modified winner Matt Sparby celebrates with his family in Victory Lane on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Wissota Mod Four season points champion and track championship race winner Conrad Schwinn poses with his car on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Outlaw Mini Mod feature winner Jerry Larson poses on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Wissota Pure Stock season points champion and track championship race winner Sterling Knaeble poses with is car and trophy Sunday night at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Wissota Modified winner Ken Hron celebrates in Victory Lane on on Sunday night at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Mini Stock track championship race winner Keith Higginbotham poses with his car on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Wissota Super Stock champion Dalton Carlson poses with his car on Sunday night at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

No. 57 Nathan Higginbotham races side-by-side with outside and No. 55 Bryan Dyrdahl during their Wissota Modifieds race on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

No. 13 Mike Margl races side-by-side with No. 84 Chris Dyrdahl during Wissota Mod Four action on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

Matt Sparby leads the way in turn two of a Wissota Midwest Modified race on Sunday at Bemidji Speedway with No. 19 Darrin Lawler in the background. Sparby won the race. Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Speedway held its track championships Sunday night, with champions decided in all seven classes.

A total of fourteen heat races and seven features were run with precision starting at 5 p.m. and the evening of races were finished before 9 p.m.

Champions included Sterling Knaeble, who won the Pure Stock race on Sunday as well as the overall points championship and Billy Smith, who took second in the Mini Stock race but took the overall title.

A final racing event will be held at the Speedway in September — the 37th annual Paul Bunyan Stampede will be held Sept. 23-25.

Pure Stock

Dusty Caspers raced to the front of the pack followed by Ben Heinle, Kory Gunderson, Sterling Knaeble and Mike Blevins.

Gunderson raced inside and took the lead as Knaeble made a move in turn three racing three wide and taking over the third spot. The caution flag waved for Travis Olafson, who pitted, and Gunderson also drove to the pits, which gave the lead over to Caspers again.

On the restart, Knaeble raced to the front in turn one with Blevins charging forward into second.

Knaeble and Blevins battled to the finish line with Knaeble winning the track championship race and the season points championship. Blevins, Auston Carlson, Kevin Baumgarner and Kade Leeper took top-five honors.

Mini Stock

Ross Magnuson who took control early from his second row inside starting position. Meanwhile, Billy Smith raced up into second as Billy Foster dropped back several positions on the high side.

Keith Higginbotham started in the third row and was on the gas pulling up behind Smith for third.

Smith slowly reeled in the leader Magnuson who had a sizeable lead to challenge for the lead then after a door to door race took the lead from Magnuson.

A three-car tangle up in turn one sent both Magnuson and Higginbotham over the top turn one bringing out the caution and ending Magnuson’s night, Higginbotham returned to his third spot on the track.

When the green flag again waved a three car battle ensued with Smith, John Current and Higginbotham for the lead.

Higginbotham took the inside line to the front to win the track championship race.

Smith was second with Current third, giving him the overall season points championship in the mini stock division.

Wissota Mod Four

First heat winner Tonja Stranger started in the front row with Nicole Feda on the inside.

Stranger took the initial lead with Conrad Schwinn, Chris Dyrdahl, Feda and Mark Heinle in the top five. Schwinn wasted little time charging up to the top and around Stranger for the lead and then dominating the race to the finish.

Stranger and Dyrdahl did some nice side by side racing for second with Dyrdahl using a high side pass to take the backup position.

But it was all Schwinn in the end, as he picked up the track championship trophy and the season points championship in the Wissota Mod Four class.

Wissota Super Stocks

Thirteen Wissota Super stocks roared on track next led by pole sitter Dalton Carlson with Keith Koski to his right.

Koski grabbed the early lead with Carlson, Kyle Oman, Tim Carlson and Butch Butcher in the top five. The field quickly strung out around the track at tremendous speeds on the fast smooth track. Matt Sparby made the first pass of the race, taking fifth before a crash in turn two involving Gordie Lancaster and Mike Vajdl brought out the caution flag for a restart.

Koski held his lead over Carlson as the two raced side-by-side several times. Each time Koski was able to hold off Carlson’s No. 57 car.

However, Carlson gave it another try, when he pulled up on the inside of Koski and made it stick, taking the lead. Once to the outside Koski lost the grip and spun bringing out one last caution flag.

When racing resumed it was Carlson pulling into Victory Lane for the track championship trophy. Kyle Oman was second but was disqualified.

Matt Sparby took second in the race but ended up taking the season points championship in the super stock class. Running an excellent race from his sixth row starting position was Al Sadek Jr., racing up to finish in third behind Sparby.

Wissota Midwest Modified

Matt Sparby grabbed the lead at the green flag with Doyle Erickson charging up into second. Blake Higginbotham, Mark Heinle, Tim Jackson and Brandon Bahr held the top five positions on lap one.

Sparby and Erickson pulled out a few car lengths from the field and battled for the lead.

Jackson battled with Bahr, Higginbotham and Heinle for third.

But Higginbotham race would end early with mechanical issues forcing him into the infield moving Jackson into third.

Following a final caution flag Sparby took the checkered flag for the track championship win. He was followed across the finish line by Erickson, Jackson, Bahr, and in fifth place Skyler Smith.

Smith became the season points Champion with the fifth-place finish.

Outlaw Mini Mods

A small field of Outlaw Mini Mods were led on track by Allen Foster and Jerry Larson. Larson raced to the front in turn one and down the back straight.

Foster raced into second with Tyler Jonson third. Cole Isensee was having mechanical issues and drove into the infield.

Winning his second feature of the summer, Larson drove his mini mod into victory lane to celebrate. Foster finished second with Tyler Jonson finished third — but also won the season points championship title.

Wissota Modified

Young Nathan Sletto took the lead with Ken Hron charging up into second followed by Ricky Jacobson and Nathan Higginbotham and Davey Mills.

An early caution ended multi-feature winner Tim Jackson’s night as he drove his modified to the pits. With the green flag once again waving, Sletto held the lead position with Hron, Jacobson, Higginbotham and Mills in pursuit.

Sletto fended off several challenges early, but veteran racer Hron drove low in the corner of turn two and took the lead on Sletto. Jacobson and Byran Dyrdahl also raced low by Sletto.

With Hron out front the race went lap after lap in very fast fashion. Sletto and Higginbotham dueled for fifth with Higginbotham taking the spot before dropping back to sixth. Dyrdahl took over the second position with a high side pass of Jacobson while Mills raced up and took the fourth spot with an inside pass.

Hron took the checkered flag and drove into Victory Lane for the track championship trophy.

Winning the season points championship with his fourth place finish was Davey Mills.

Dyrdahl was second in the race followed by Jacobson, Mills and Sletto.