DASSEL — The Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team started slowly in its Minnesota Class C state tournament game with the St. Martin Martins on Sunday in Dassel.

But the Blue Ox broke the game open late with a couple home runs, allowing them to win 11-5 and advance to the next round.

“Throughout the whole game the entire lineup was hitting the ball hard but not finding holes,” head coach Matt Baier said. “We kept on them and the hard hit balls eventually found gaps.”

The Martins (15-7) led 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning, but the Blue Ox (24-1) re-took the lead with a big bottom half of the inning.

Connor McNallan and Cody Rutledge both homered for the Blue Ox to make it 8-5.

Bemidji then sealed the deal with a three-run home run by Nick Hovila in the eighth inning.

Blue Ox starting pitcher Brenden Gillies threw a complete-game gem to earn the win.

“Gillies gave a tremendous effort on the mound, going the distance with the complete game 15-strikeout performance,” Baier said. “St. Martin kept pressure but he always answered back to shut the door.”

The Blue Ox, who had a bye in the first round, advance to next week’s round-of-16 with the win.

Bemidji will take on Nisswa — who survived for a 4-3 extra-inning win over Minnesota Lake — at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Dassel.

The winner advances to Sunday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal, also in Dassel.

The semifinals will be Sunday afternoon in Hutchinson with the final to take place Monday, Sept. 5 in Dassel.

Bemidji Blue Ox 11, St. Martin Martins 5

St. Martin 100 031 000 — 5-8-1

Bemidji 000 224 030 —11-13-3

ST. MARTIN — Kyle Lieser 0-1 R-2 B HBP-3 SB, Bryan Schlangen 3-4 R RBI SAC SB, Taylor Holthaus 1-5 R RBi-2, Jordan Moscho 0-4 SAC, Jared Overman 0-3 RBI BB SAC, Michael Schangen 3-5, Matthew Schlangen 0-3 R BB; LP-Patrick Courtney IP-1 H-3 R-4 ER-4 BB-0 SO-0, ST-Ben Schroeder IP-6 H-8 R-4 ER-4 BB-1 SO-3, Jaylin Arceneau IP-2 H-2 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 SO-1.

BEMIDJI — Connor McNallan 1-4 R HR RBI-2, Nick Hovila 2-4 R-3 HR RBI-3 HBP, Cody Rutledge 2-5 R-2 HR Rbi-2 SB, Zach Braun 2-5, Bazil Zuehlke 1-4 2B RBI-2, Collin Rutledge 1-4 R 2B, Matt Baier 2-4 R-2 2B RBI, Thomas Revering 1-1 BB-2 SAC, Matt Hendricks 1-4 R; WP-Brenden Gillies IP-9 H-7 R-5 ER-4 BB-4 SO-15.