SWIMMING: BHS takes fifth place at Willmar in opener

WILLMAR—The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team kicked off the 2016 season with a fifth-place finish at the Willmar Invitational on Friday.

The Lumberjacks put up 242 points to finish fifth in a field of nine schools at the season-opening meet. Melrose Area won the invite with 535 points.

The Bemidji A 400 free relay team, comprised of Abby Yartz, Hannah Sether, Claudia Vincent and Paige Andersen, recorded a podium finish as they took third place with a time of 3:57.00.

Individually, Andersen also earned sixth-place finishes in the 100 free, with a 57.57 second performance, and in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:06.84.

Yartz also took sixth in the 500 free for the Jacks.

Team Results

1-Melrose Area 535, 2-Sauk Centre 318, 3-St. Cloud Tech 312.5, 4-Willmar 284, 5-Bemidji 242, 6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 229, 7-Rocori 207, 8-Minnewaska/Morris 134.5, 9-Montevideo 63