Christmas bird count at Rydell refuge

The group will meet at visitor center at 8 a.m. People new to birding will be teamed up with experienced birders to search areas by vehicle or on foot. The 15-mile wide count circle includes portions of both Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges, as well as the towns of Mentor and Erskine.

Binoculars and bird guides will be available for the count. A potluck lunch will be provided,

courtesy of the Refuge staff, at noon at the visitor center. If you’d like to participate, sign up by Dec. 14 by emailing Lisa Wiersma at lisa_wiersma@fws.gov or calling (218) 687-2229, ext. 10.

For more information about the Audubon Christmas Bird Count and how the count helps birds, visit http://birds.audubon.org/about-christmas- bird-count.