DNR announces area furbearer registration stations

At the following locations, furbearers (all species) may be registered from noon to 7 p.m., or 3 to 6 p.m. (depending on the office), on Friday, Dec 2. Bobcat and otter only registration will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Backus DNR forestry office, 4391 State Highway 87, 218-732-8452.

Baudette area wildlife office, 204 Main St. E., 218-634-1705.

Bemidji area wildlife office, 2114 Bemidji Ave., 218-308-2339.

Detroit Lakes area wildlife office, 14583 County Highway 19, 218-846-8470.

Fergus Falls area wildlife office, 1509 1st Ave. N., 218-739-7576.

Park Rapids area wildlife office, 603 First St. W., 218-732-8452.

Roseau County courthouse, 606 5th Ave. SW, 218-463-1130.

Thief Lake WMA office, Middle River, 42280 240th Ave. NE, 218-222-3747.

Wadena County Highway Department, 221 Harry Rich Dr., Wadena, 218-732-8452.

Warroad DNR forestry office, 804 Cherne Drive NW, 218-783-6861.

Registration is also available by appointment throughout the furbearer season at any of the following DNR area wildlife offices. Trappers and hunters must call ahead to make an appointment.

Baudette area wildlife office, 204 Main St. E., 218-634-1705.

Bemidji area wildlife office, 2114 Bemidji Ave., 218-308-2348.

Park Rapids area wildlife office, 603 First St. W., 218-732-8452.

Crookston area wildlife office, 204 Main St. S., 218-281-6063.

Detroit Lakes area wildlife office, 14583 County Highway 19, 218-846-8374.

Fergus Falls area wildlife office, 1509 1st Ave. N., 218-739-7576.

Glenwood area wildlife office, 23070 N. Lakeshore Drive, 320-634-7337.

Karlstad area wildlife office, 202 Main St. N., 218-436-2427.

Red Lake WMA office, Norris Camp, 218-783-6861.

Roseau River WMA office, Roseau, 27952 400th St., 218-463-1130.

Thief River Falls area wildlife office, 246 125th Ave. NE, 218-681-0946.

Thief Lake WMA office, Middle River, 42280 240th Ave. NE, 218-222-3747.

Pelts must be removed from the carcass and thawed for inspection purposes. The entire carcass of bobcats, and the heads of each pine marten and fisher, must be presented at the time of registration. Trappers must present completed site validation coupons for each fisher, pine marten and river otter when presenting these pelts for registration. The site validation tags must be notched to indicate the date and time of harvest. Trappers can obtain four otter tags and two fisher/marten tags, which are available upon request from license vendors. Trappers may have two combined (one fisher and one marten) or two fisher or two marten.

To expedite registration, trappers must produce their license (trappers should also bring their small game license) and should bring the following written information for each animal to be registered: species; sex; date and location taken (county, township and range); method of take, including type of trap used; and the DNR number as shown on the license.