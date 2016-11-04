PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Deer hunting season is almost here

Most of the Bemidji area is in Zone 1A, which opens Nov. 5 and runs until Nov. 20, which gives local hunters two weeks and three weekends to get their deer.

The swamps and smaller ponds that are usually in the process of freezing during the rifle deer season still don't have any ice because of the mild weather.

This is likely going to be another year with temperatures that are too warm to properly hang deer outside for any length of time without the risk of spoiling the meat.

The extended forecast for the Bemidji area is predicting highs in the 50s during most of the first week of the deer season, which is too warm for hanging deer outside.

Hunters that cut up their own deer can let them hang for one night and then process them the next day. Those using a professional meat cutter need to bring their deer in right away and get them right into a refrigerated area.

Most deer processors have to rent refrigerated semitrailers to store hunters' deer while they wait to be processed -- unless they have a huge amount of space in their meat locker.

Regardless of how hunters process their deer, the daily high temperatures can't be warmer than the mid 40s to avoid spoilage while hanging deer outside.

Lakes in the Bemidji area are also taking longer to cool down this fall due to the mild weather. Most lakes still have surface water temperatures in the mid 40s, so they have a way to go before they reach 40 degrees and are ready to begin freezing.

Tullibees and whitefish are starting to spawn in many of the deep lakes in the Bemidji area. Both species spawn in many of the same places walleyes use to spawn in the spring.

Muskies and big pike will target the spawning tullibees in the shallows in the fall, which can bring in some of the biggest fish in the lakes.

Some muskies and big pike avoid the shallows during the summer because they are following the schools of tullibees around the basin of the lakes.

These fish follow the tullibees into the shallows in the fall when they getting ready to spawn. This is like bringing in a whole new batch of big fish that haven't seen many lures all summer long.

Casting big muskie lures late in the fall is very cold on the hands. There is no good way to avoid getting your hands wet when casting with cold lake water spraying off the line as anglers make each cast.

Most muskie anglers will cast lures in short bursts in the areas most likely to be holding fish and then troll larger lures in 10-15 feet of water while they warming their hands.

Anglers trolling for muskies in the fall usually try to keep the speed under 3 mph. It is a good idea to watch for boils in the water while trolling, which usually indicates a larger fish chasing some prey.

Find the spawning tullibees in the fall and there can be numerous muskies and big pike nearby taking advantage of the feeding opportunity.

Walleyes, crappies and sunfish have been the most active on the days with stable weather and light winds. Anglers need to maintain good boat control to be able to slow down enough to get the fish to bite.

One of the best walleye bites in the area has been on the Rainy River between the Lake of the Woods and Rainy Lake. Most anglers like to use an anchor to hold their position, so they can slow down their baits and fish vertically under the boat while they wait for the walleyes to pass by.

Most anglers use emerald shiners on heavier jigs because of the current. A 3//8th-ounce jig usually the best choice, with some anglers fishing for sauger during the day in front of “the gap” at the mouth of the Rainy River.