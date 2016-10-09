‘Make your own duck call’ class set

BEMIDJI -- BSU’s Beaver Engineering and Design Club will host a “Make your own duck call” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, as well as Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 in Bridgeman Hall, Woods Lab 126 on the BSU campus.

During a session, club members will train and assist the participants through the process of making a duck call.

To sign up, visit the Bridgeman Hall office or call Ben at (612) 750-1722. Cost is $20 for materials and tool use. Participants must be 16 years of age or older and there is a limit of eight people per session. Attendees should wear closed toe shoes, no baggy clothing and tie long hair back.