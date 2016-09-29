Lake Bemidji State Park youth, muzzleloader hunts

BEMIDJI -- There is one permit available for this year’s youth hunt, Oct. 21-23 (mandatory orientation Thursday, Oct. 20). Youth must be between 12 and 15 years old and accompanied by adult mentor at all times. Hunt is either-sex, bag limit is two. Youth must have Firearms Safety Certification and license to hunt deer. Mentor may not carry firearms; blaze orange required.

There are also a few permits available for this year’s muzzleloader hunt, Dec. 2-4. This is an either-sex hunt with a bag limit of two.

If interested or to apply, please call Lake Bemidji State Park at (218) 308-2300. (The regular firearms hunt is full.)