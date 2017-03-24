The amount of open water in the Rainy River is expanding every day. The river is open well past the Birchdale Access, with the Frontier Access likely to be open by this weekend or early next week.

The best fishing in the Rainy River is almost always early in the season, before the water gets dirty. The Rainy River has a natural stain, so the water is coffee colored even when it is clear.

Rain and runoff from tributaries to the Rainy River cloud up the river every spring and reduce visibility in the water down to a few inches. Once the Rainy River gets muddy, the fishing slows down even though the walleyes are still there.

Most anglers use jigs and minnows for walleyes in the Rainy River. Bright UV glow colors are usually the most productive, with gold also a good color in stained water.

Anglers should use heavy enough jigs to be able to stay close to the boat, which increases control of the jig and reduces the chances of getting snagged.

Anglers using jigs that are too light will have difficulty getting to the bottom and have to keep letting out line to avoid getting swept away by the current and losing all contact with the bottom.

There are a lot of options when it comes to fishing in the current. Anglers can anchor on high traffic areas and fish below the boat, waiting for the walleyes to move past their location.

Anglers can drift down river at the speed of the current and then go back around for another drift. Anglers can also troll up river into the current, but the walleyes are usually facing into the current, so anglers are coming at the fish in the wrong direction.

Another option is doing a controlled drift, using a trolling motor to power into the current while allowing the boat to slowly drift at a much slower speed. Anglers have the option of stopping the boat with the trolling motor if they catch a fish or see something they like on sonar.

Some trolling motors have a "spot-lock" feature that allows anglers to hold in one position automatically, with the trolling motor using GPS to hold on one spot while they pitch jigs across the current.

A potential problem with autopilot on trolling motors is they can't see the other boats, so the real pilot of the boat has to be ready to take over the controls at all times.

Meanwhile on the lakes, the alternating pattern of melting during the day and refreezing at night this past week, with the pattern expected to continue into next week.

Many anglers have given up on ice fishing, while a few die-hard anglers will continue ice fishing to the bitter end. The season usually ends when the accesses start to break up and anglers can no longer get on the ice safely.

Crappies, sunfish and perch have all been very active if anglers can find the right locations. Most fish head towards shallow water late in the ice fishing season.

Many anglers would be surprised how shallow fish can be late in the season. Anglers with a shallow pattern often sight fish, using a portable shelter to shade the glare of the sun. A ten inch auger is perfect for sight fishing because the larger hole allows anglers to see more of the bottom without getting a sore neck.

Shallow fish are usually aggressive fish. Shallow fish can also be very spooky. Most anglers use small jigging lures or small ice jigs with wax worms or eurolarvae. Minnow heads work well for perch and scented plastics are a good choice for all types of panfish.

Paul A. Nelson runs the “Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service.” He can be reached at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.