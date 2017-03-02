Anglers wanting to continue to fish for species such as crappies, sunfish, perch, whitefish and eelpout will need to purchase new 2017 Minnesota Fishing Licenses, which went into effect Wednesday.

Anglers are asked to consider purchasing an optional walleye stamp when they buy their 2017 fishing licenses. The funds generated by the walleye stamps are earmarked for stocking more walleyes in Minnesota lakes.

There are cuts looming on the horizon for the DNR if the increases in license fees are not approved. Donating to the walleye stamp fund allows anglers to become part of the solution because the funds have to be used for stocking.

Problems such as chronic wasting disease in deer and trying to control all of the invasive species from expanding into more lakes are using up too much of the DNR funding. Without a modest increase in license fees, the nuts and bolts part of managing the resources is where most of the cuts will be made.

Non-hunters and non-anglers can also be part of the solution by purchasing a sportsman license with all or some of the wildlife and fish stamps. It is a good way for everyone to be able to support wildlife and fisheries across our state, even when not using the resources directly.

The amount of fishing pressure on the lakes has increased exponentially in the last decade, especially during the winter.

Anglers used to drive to the lake, fishing for a few hours and then drive home. Today, a good portion of the anglers have wheeled fish houses, so they arrive on Friday and leave on Sunday, with lines in the water the whole time they are on the lake.

The daily bag limits on most species have not been changed in a long time. Maybe it is time for a change.

There are virtually no pristine areas left that are not getting fished during the winter by increasingly sophisticated and highly mobile group of anglers.

The most logical way to deal with the massive increase in man-hours on the lakes is to do something to reduce the harvest, while still allowing anglers full access to the lakes.

Hunting and fishing licenses are still one of the best bargains anywhere, especially for those of us living in the middle of some of the best lakes and largest public forests in the nation.

If we don't take care of our shared resources and protect them for the future, it would be a huge mistake for all of us.

We have to pay a price to earn the right to complain. If we don't do anything to help, then we are part of the problem and not part of the solution.

The ice fishing season is starting to fall apart in lakes south of Bemidji due to poor ice conditions. The local lakes re-froze hard over the past week with the surface of the lakes very rutted and bumpy.

If you see anglers on some of the deeper lakes at night, those anglers are probably targeting eelpout. Fishing for eelpout has gone to a small cult-like following to "almost" mainstream angling.

Late-ice is the most active time of the year for eelpout. They are getting ready to spawn under the ice, so they are gathering into larger schools before they spawn. If anglers can find the right areas, the action can be spectacular.

Please don't disrespect the eelpout and waste them or leave them lay on the ice. Eelpout are part of the cod family and they are fantastic eating. Selective harvest needs to be exercised for eelpout, just like any other valuable species.

Female eelpout have huge bellies that are filled with extra large eggs. Eelpout eggs are almost as large as a pea, so anglers should be able to tell the difference between a male eelpout and a female eelpout just by the size of their stomachs.

Female eelpout should be released whenever possible, so they can spawn and perpetuate this wonderful species of fish.