PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Tips for catching eelpout

The gamefish portion of the fishing season for the inland lakes of Minnesota closes on Sunday, Feb. 26, at midnight.

Fishing for panfish and roughfish is open year-round in Minnesota. Licensed anglers are allowed to fish for species like crappies, sunfish, perch, eelpout, whitefish and tullibees year-round. Anglers should check the DNR regulations for more information.

Many of the Minnesota Boundary Waters have extended seasons for species like walleyes, sauger and northern pike. The Lower Mississippi River, Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake and the Rainy River are all popular locations for anglers wanting to fish the extended seasons for gamefish.

2016 Minnesota Fishing Licenses expire on Feb. 28. Anglers 16 and older will need to purchase 2017 Minnesota Fishing Licenses to continue ice fishing on March 1 and beyond.

Eelpout Festival starts Friday

The 38th Annual International Eelpout Festival runs from Feb, 24-26, 2017. The Eelpout Festival is headquartered in Walker, with most anglers fishing on Walker Bay of Leech Lake.

Eelpout are the first fish to spawn in the spring and the only species of fish to spawn under the ice. Eelpout eggs are very large because the embryo has to feed off the egg sack for more than a month before they hatch.

The young eelpout finally hatch after the ice goes out on the lakes in the spring and the water temperatures begin to rise into the mid 40s.

Eelpout eggs are a favorite forage for many species of fish including perch, tullibee and whitefish. Trout and salmon also feed on eelpout eggs in the lakes where both species are present.

Eelpout are the coldest of the cold water species living in the local lakes. They are seldom seen outside of the cold water period and occupy the deepest parts of the deepest lakes. Eelpout have been recorded in water deeper than one thousand feet in Lake Superior, so nothing is too deep for eelpout in any of the lakes in the Bemidji area.

The best lakes for eelpout have to have ample amounts of deep water. This usually means one or more large basin areas with water deeper than 50 feet. The more deep water habitat and the deeper the water, the better the chances for a strong eelpout population in the lake.

Eelpout spawn on top of structures that are covered with a mixture of chara, sand and gravel or broken rock. Eelpout spawn in swirling communal groups at night, with the prespawn period their most active time of the year.

Eelpout are used to feed in low light conditions or in total darkness. They use all of their senses to feed, so anglers need to use a multi-faceted approach to appeal to all of their senses.

Eelpout have an advanced sense of smell and have barbels like a catfish, so they can taste things in the water without putting them into their mouth. Using live bait is essential and liquid scents can help eelpout find your bait from longer distances.

Eelpout have good night vision at close distances, so larger lures that glow tipped with live bait usually work best.

Eelpout don't have scales, so they can feel vibrations in the water throughout their entire body. This means baits that rattle and pounding lures into the bottom help eelpout locate anglers baits.

Anglers want to keep their baits close to the bottom, so eelpout can come up and eat the bait with minimal effort.

Eelpout are NOT trash fish. If you don't want it, let it go. Eelpout are members of the cod family and delicious to eat, with anglers usually taking the backstrap and tail meat.

Eelpout are often called "Poor Man's Lobster" because they taste like lobster when they are boiled and dipped in butter. There is nothing poor about eating eelpout.