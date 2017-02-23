Fish, game and trapping licenses expire Tuesday
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2016 expire Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Licenses for 2017 are now available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense and by telephone at (888) 665-4236. All 2017 fishing licenses become effective Wednesday, March 1.
New licenses are required for 2016 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Tuesday.