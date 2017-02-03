PAUL NELSON: Bite for most fish has been spotty this season

Pressure ridges, ice heaves and cracks in the ice continue to be obstacles for anglers traveling on the lakes, so anglers need to take it slow and watch out for any cracks or wet spots in the ice.

Anglers are encouraged to get out of their vehicles and look at any potential hazards before trying to cross. Drill a few holes or do whatever you need to do to check things out properly before proceeding.

Most of the local lakes have around 20 inches of ice. Anglers don’t need an extension for their ice augers yet, unless they are drilling holes in a fish house that is set further off the ice.

Most small lakes don’t have as many fish houses as the big lakes, but there are signs of old fishing holes and tracks from snowmobiles, ATVs and vehicles on virtually all of the local lakes.

There is a steady stream of wheeled fish houses heading north of Bemidji on U.S. Highway 71 and north of Deer River on state highway 46 every weekend, heading for Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods.

Many anglers use their wheeled fish houses as portable motel rooms on the lakes. Most anglers are targeting walleyes, but any lake with a hot panfish bite along the way to URL and LOW are also getting hit hard by anglers.

The bite for most species has been spotty, with the stable weather days usually much better than a day or two after a front passes through the area.

Warmer temperatures are also usually better for fishing than days that are very cold. Windy days are also usually not as good for fishing as days with lighter winds.

Anglers with stationary fish houses on a good spot will usually see the differences between days when targeting walleyes.

There will usually be a half dozen or more fish coming through most evenings, even under poor conditions. Anglers usually only get a percentage of the fish to bite, so on the average night on most lakes, anglers may only catch a walleye or two.

Anglers fishing under peak conditions will usually see more fish and be able to get a higher percentage of fish to bite. Every day is not a peak fishing day, so anglers need to be realistic in their expectations and try to enjoy the whole experience.

Anglers have to take advantage of the chances they get. If the fish are coming through and getting spooked by your presentation, you can assume something is off with your approach.

If fish come through and take a look, but won’t bite, then you are close, but still have something wrong. Anglers usually start out a more aggressive presentation and then try to tone it down if the fish don’t respond positively.

Sometimes the answer the answer to a tough bite is two-pound test line with a 1/64th ounce (or even smaller) jig, with a single eurolarvae or half a wax worm.

Anglers usually only have a few chances to catch fish unless they are fishing for perch or land on a spot where their sonar looks like a Christmas tree, which is not always going to be the case.

If anglers are seeing fish on sonar, then they have to figure out what it takes to get them to bite. If anglers aren’t seeing anything on sonar, then it is probably time to move.

Anglers need to be ready to change presentations during prime time, so they don’t waste time. This usually means having several rods ready to fish with different presentations, including a rod with a jigging lure and another rod with a tiny jig on light line.

Anglers need to adjust their presentations to match the mood of the fish. The faster anglers can make changes and find something that works, the more fish they will catch.