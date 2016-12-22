PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Area lakes made ice as fast as possible

When temperatures stay below zero for several days at a time, the lakes can make more than one inch of new ice each 24 hour period, especially early in the season when the ice is still thin.

Most lakes in the Bemidji area have at least six inches of ice, with a few shallow lakes having more than ten.

Many anglers have been using ATV's and snowmobiles to access the lakes, with Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods close to allowing vehicles on the ice.

Before anglers get too carried away, deep lakes like Lake Bemidji and Cass Lake have the least ice in the area, with about six inches near the shoreline and less in the middle of the lake.

Anglers need to know where they are going on the lakes and check the ice conditions personally, or they risk going through the ice. The weight of an ATV and a wheeled fish house is not that much less than a vehicle, so be careful on the lakes this weekend.

Anglers should check ahead at their planned point of access to know what modes of travel are being allowed. The local bait stores should have the most up-to-date information on the ice conditions on specific lakes.

The biggest concern for ice anglers at this point is the snow in the forecast for this weekend and early next week. Hopefully the snow won't be heavy enough to cause problems with the ice conditions.

The best bite early in the season has been on Lake of the Woods. The entire south shore has been good for both walleyes and sauger. There is about a foot of ice on Lake of the Woods, but it is broken up and rough because of the snow and wind right before the lake froze.

Anglers are allowed to keep an aggregate limit of eight walleyes and sauger combined. There can be no more than four walleyes in a limit, so anglers can fill in any missing walleyes with sauger. The protected slot limit in Lake of the Woods is 19.5-28 inches, with one walleye longer than 28 inches allowed in a limit.

Anglers have been using jigging spoons, jigging minnows and rattle baits to catch the more aggressive walleyes and dead stick rods with an emerald shiner and a glow hook or ice jig for their second line.

Walleyes in Lake of the Woods are notorious for suspending off of the bottom during the day, so watch your sonar for high riding fish. You can raise your bait up to the fish, but that will sometimes spook the walleyes if you come up too fast.

If anglers can see a pattern and figure out the depth where the walleyes are coming through, then they can set their dead stick rod at the same depth to target the suspended walleyes.

Walleyes often suspend at roughly the same depth where they plan to feed when they get active. Anglers can use this information and set up at that depth when they move into structure for the evening bite.

Upper Red Lake has had a little slower start, with anglers still trying to find the concentrations of walleyes. Anglers need to stay mobile and try to find the areas holding baitfish.

The shoreline break in Upper Red Lake is usually the best for walleyes, with the best action in 6-8 feet of water, rather than further from shore in the basin.

Wide-bodied flutter spoons usually have better success for walleyes in shallow water than narrower heavier spoons that drop straight to the bottom with little action.

Flutter spoons shoot out to the side of the hole when they drop, with anglers able to flutter the spoons back into the hole, which is usually when the walleyes hit.