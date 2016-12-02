PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Be patient, the frozen lakes will come

The unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to last through this weekend and into the middle of next week, when temperatures are expected to return to something closer to “normal” for this time of year.

The “average” temperatures for the Bemidji area in early December are highs around 25, with lows around 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lakes in the Bemidji area are ready to begin freezing as soon as the right weather conditions occur. We need calm nights with temperatures in the single digits -- or colder and high temperatures during the day -- to stay well below freezing before the lakes will freeze and start making some ice.

Bemidji has two lakes right next to town that are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the timing of when lakes freeze. Bemidji residents will be able to watch the contrast between the two lakes as they freeze over in the next couple of weeks.

Lake Irving is small and shallow, so it is one of the first lakes to freeze each year.

Lake Bemidji is deep and much larger than Lake Irving, so it is usually one of the last lakes in the area to freeze.

Upper Red Lake is always one of the first lakes in Minnesota to freeze. Anglers are usually driving ATV's on Upper Red Lake about the same time Lake Bemidji is just starting to have enough ice for anglers to walk on.

Upper Red Lake is also one of the best lakes in Minnesota for winter walleyes. Anglers are allowed to fish roughly the eastern half of the lake, which compromises 48,000 acres of walleye filled water.

Anglers can keep 3 walleyes this winter on Upper Red Lake, with two walleyes under 17 inches and one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in a limit of walleyes.

Most of the fishing pressure early in the ice fishing season is located along the shoreline break, so anglers can avoid walking across deeper water to get to where they want to fish.

Anglers should take a few precautions early in the season, which includes wearing a foam lifejacket to help hold their head out of the water. The lifejacket also acts as a cushion, which can give some protection during a fall on the ice.

A set of ice picks should also be mandatory for any angler on the ice. They are cheap, readily available and easy to wear and they allow anglers to pull themselves back onto the ice in an emergency.

Many anglers are anxious to get on the lakes, but it will be at least another two weeks and maybe longer before anglers can find some ice thick enough to walk on.

Snow is one of the biggest variables early in the ice fishing season. If the lakes get any significant snowfall right after the lakes freeze, the ice conditions can be compromised for much of the winter.

Anglers need to be patient. Winter will last for months, even with a late start. There will be plenty of time for ice fishing, so spend time getting everything ready while you wait.

There are always reels that need new line, including tip-ups and rattle reels in fish houses. The ice auger could use some new blades or a fresh spark plug to run at peak performance. There are also batteries to charge and other equipment to test.

Portable fish houses need to be checked for mouse damage, so any holes can be patched. New tackle can be bought and organized into categories like spoons, jigging minnows, ice jigs, tungsten lures, plastics, etc.

Tackle can be separated into several small tackle boxes and loaded into a tackle bag big enough to carry whatever tackle and accessories anglers need to be ready to go ice fishing.