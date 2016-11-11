PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Warm temps lead to extra fishing time

The warmer weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures in the 50s predicted for this weekend.

The unseasonably warm weather had many of successful deer hunters searching for refrigerated storage space for their deer, with the temperatures too warm for hanging deer outside while they wait to be processed.

Most businesses that process deer have been working overtime this week to try take care of their backlog of deer from last weekend and get ready for the second weekend of the rifle deer season.

Most of the hunting pressure is on the weekends during the rifle deer season, with fewer hunters in the woods during the week. The rifle deer season in Zone 1A runs through Nov. 20

There has been plenty of bonus time for fishing this fall. Surface water temperatures in the lakes actually increased this past week, with most lakes back into the upper 40s.

There is usually enough ice for walking somewhere in the Bemidji area by Thanksgiving weekend. This might be an unusual year, with the lakes having open water into early December.

Most anglers continue to fish for either walleyes, muskies or crappies. The November full moon is this Monday, so there is an opportunity for night fishing for walleyes or muskies this weekend.

Walleye anglers have been using their electronics to find areas holding both baitfish and walleyes. Jigs and minnows have been the bait of choice for most walleye anglers, with anglers fishing vertically in the areas where they are seeing fish on sonar.

The best bite for walleyes continues to be on the Rainy River, Four Mile Bay or in the Lake of the Woods near the mouth of the Rainy River.

Many anglers use an anchor to hold their boat position late in the fall on the Rainy River. Anglers can also use the “spot lock” feature on some bow-mounted trolling motor to hold the boat in one location or use a Talon to hold their boats if they are fishing in shallow water.

Anglers are basically ice fishing out of a boat late in the season. The big jigging motions that some anglers use during the summer don't work as well during the cold water period.

Anglers need to use smaller movements on their lures late in the season. Little twitches with plenty of pauses or holding the jigs virtually still for longer periods of time between jigging motions usually works better than more active jigging motions when the water is cold.

Anglers should remember to bring some heavier jigs when fishing the Rainy River. Anglers may need 3/8 or 1/2 ounce jigs to fish some of the current areas, while a 1/4 ounce jig usually works better in areas with less current.

Walleye anglers have also been catching walleyes in most of the larger lakes on jigs and minnows. The most active bites are usually during the afternoon and early evening, when temperatures are near their peak for the day.

The water temperatures holding in the mid to upper 40s has extended the tullibee spawn this fall. This has kept more muskies and large pike in the shallows to feed. Anglers have the chance for some of the largest fish of the year while the tullibees are in the shallows.

Crappie and sunfish anglers continue to find fish in the basin of many of the small to medium sized lakes. The types of locations preferred by crappies and sunfish depends on the lake and the type of structures available to the fish.

Anglers need to use their electronics to locate the schools of panfish. Anglers can use jigging minnows or small jigging spoons for the crappies, with a jig and minnow or a jig and plastic also a good choice.

Anglers often need to add bait to their presentations when they target sunfish, with wax worms, night crawler pieces or small leeches all good choices for bait.