NELSON COLUMN: Mild weather keeps anglers on the water

Until then, there are still quite a few anglers on the lakes in the Bemidji area because of the mild weather.

Most have been targeting walleyes, muskies or crappies, but there are also good opportunities for sunfish, bass, perch and northern pike if anglers want to target those species.

Surface water temperatures are still in the upper 40s in most lakes, so lakes with significant amounts of deep water (deeper than 40 feet) should be turning over soon.

Anglers can still see “clutter” near the bottom on sonar when they drive over the deepest parts of some lakes. This will disappear once the lakes turn over and are ready to freeze for the winter.

Anglers searching for crappies may notice the crappies will prefer some deep holes over others late in the fall. Some holes may be too shallow, while others may be too deep.

Once anglers see where the crappies are located, they can usually figure out the pattern and look for other areas in the lake that have similar conditions.

Bluegills often prefer different types of structures than crappies late in the fall, but the bottom line is what the lake has to offer.

If there are no moderate depth flats with the right type of bottom for bluegills, then both bluegills and crappies may be using the same areas because they don't have a better option.

Anglers can use many different presentations for crappies in the fall and catch fish, but there are usually some presentations that work better than others.

Crappies are visual feeders, so live bait is not as important as the size, shape and color of the bait. Anglers are basically trying to get small lures into deep water and still be able to keep their baits under the boat at the right depth.

Crappies can see things at eye level or above them better than they can see baits that are below their line of sight. Anglers that can see their baits and the fish on sonar have a huge advantage over anglers that can't see their lures in relationship to the fish.

It is much like ice fishing from a boat, with anglers using their electronics to see the fish and positioning their baits at the proper level in relationship to the fish.

Crappies can be very spooky, even in deep water. It is much more efficient to catch the fish at the top of the school rather than hooking fish towards the bottom of the school and dragging them through the school of crappies.

Live bait is not necessary to catch crappies. If anglers are using a jig and minnow, they have to reel up and re-bait their jigs every time they miss a bite. Anglers with ice fishing style lures or using plastics on jigs are usually more efficient than those using minnows.

Anglers need to be sure they use light enough line to match the small lures and not have a negative effect on the action of the lures. Tungsten lures are usually a good idea because they “fish heavy” while still being small enough to attract the attention of the crappies.

Crappies are extremely sensitive to barotrauma, so they can be hard to release successfully when caught out of deep water. The only chance to successfully release fish is to do it extremely fast. Some fish will still not make it back down to the depth where they were caught successfully, so matter how anglers try to release them.

Anglers often need to keep all the crappies they catch out of deep water instead of leaving released fish floating around their boat that can't make it back to the bottom

The same thing can happen with any fish that is caught out of deep water, although some species of fish are much less vulnerable to barotrauma. Anglers should always try to target the shallowest fish possible, especially if they are planning to practice catch and release or selective harvest.

Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. He can be contacted at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com