This gives the lakes about 10 more degrees to cool before the lakes are ready to freeze. The water under the ice during the winter is between 39 and 40 degrees, with the ice floating on top of the lakes.

If the lakes continued to cool down to 32 degrees before freezing, the lakes would freeze solid from all sides like a bucket of minnows left outside during the winter. The lakes would eventually freeze solid and kill all the fish.

Rivers cool down past 40 degrees because the moving water doesn't allow the water to stratify. Fish like rivers in the fall until the water starts to cool down past 40 degrees.

Any lakes connected to the rivers offer warmer water during the winter, even if the difference is only a couple of degrees. Fish are cold-blooded, so they will spend most of the winter in the lakes rather than the rivers, mostly because of the temperature difference.

There are many examples of river loving fish spending the winter in a connected lake. Sturgeon from the Rainy River routinely spend their winters in Lake of the Woods.

Catfish on the Red River do the same thing and will leave the Red River and spend their winters in Lake Winnipeg. Catfish on other northern rivers will look for deep backwater bays that have less current and warmer water to spend the winter.

Stream trout will often do the same thing if they have the opportunity. Trout streams that are connected to a lake or deeper backwater will often leave the streams and head for the lakes in the winter.

There have been some surprising incidental catches of both brook trout and rainbow trout during the winter in lakes that aren't supposed to have trout. The trout can travel a long distances to avoid having to spend the winter trapped in a frozen stream if they have the option.

Emerald shiners are starting to move into the Rainy River out of Lake of the Woods. The first few miles of the Rainy River is a popular destination for big walleyes late in the fall.

The emerald shiners are able to find more food in the river than in the lake late in the season. Schools of walleyes follow the concentrations of emerald shiners into the Rainy River, which provides a great feeding opportunity for walleyes late in the season.

Bait trappers trap their entire winter supply of emerald shiners when they come into the Rainy River late in the fall. They often hold the shiners in nets right in the river during the winter and sell them to anglers fishing on Lake of the Woods.

Most of the walleyes and emerald shiners will go back into Lake of the Woods for the winter once the lake starts to freeze-over.

Anglers fishing for walleyes in the Bemidji area continue to catch walleyes in a range of depths. Jigs and minnows are the most common presentation, but anglers can also catch walleyes on live bait rigs with big minnows, leeches or night crawlers if they can find them.

Anglers should start to bring a pair of rubber boots with them to the accesses. There are already a few lakes that have had the docks removed and more docks will be coming out of the accesses in the near future.

It is hard to predict when the docks will be removed from the lakes, with many different entities responsible for removing the docks, depending on the location of the access. It is reasonable to assume that nearly all of the docks will be out of the lakes by the end of October.

The swamps and potholes usually start to freeze in the Bemidji area in early November, which is during the rifle deer season. Many anglers want to have their boats put away before the deer season begins, because most lakes will start to freeze before the rifle deer season ends.

Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. He can be contacted at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.