The fall cool down in the Bemidji area lakes continues as the days get shorter and the nights get colder.

Most of the local lakes now have surface water temperatures in the mid-50s, so the lakes have about 15 more degrees to cool before the lakes are ready to begin freezing.

The "cold water period" in the lakes begins once the lakes reach between 39 and 40 degrees, which is the point where water is most dense. Water cooler than 40 degrees will float on top of the 40 degree water and eventually freeze and turn into ice.

The cold water period in the Bemidji area usually begins sometime in October and lasts until sometime in April, which amounts to about one half of the year.

Most species of fish move into their cold water patterns while water temperatures drop through the 50s, so fish in many lakes are now in the process of moving closer to the part of the lake where they plan to spend the early part of the winter.

Food is another critical variable for fish in the fall because they are going through a growth spurt and trying to gain some weight before winter arrives.

Fish in some lakes may move into their early winter locations earlier than fish in other lakes simply because they are following the food and looking for the best feeding opportunities.

Each lake has its own unique set of habitat for the fish to use at different times of the year. Some lakes may only have one good choice for the fish during the cold water period, while other lakes may provide several good choices.

This usually means the fish will often be concentrated during the cold water period because the lake only has a limited amount of suitable habitat. Most of the fish will use the areas with the best combination of options.

Small lakes usually have fewer options than large lakes and isolated lakes usually offer the fish fewer options than lakes that are part of a chain of lakes.

Fish living in small isolated lakes may only have to move a few hundred yards to go between their summer and winter locations. They may move early or they may move late, it doesn't really matter as long as the fish stay close to the food.

Things may be very different for fish living in large lakes or living in a chain of lakes. Some large lakes sprawl out over many miles and the type of habitat the fish want during the winter may be located a long distance away from the areas they prefer during the summer.

Fish key in on the cooling water temperatures in the fall to help them determine when they should begin to move into their winter locations. Fish are cold blooded, so they usually prefer to make any long distance moves while the water is still warm enough to elevate their metabolism.

Fish living in a chain of lakes may actually spend parts of the year in different lakes, while fish living in large lakes may travel to a specific area that provides the most desirable habitat.

A good example of fish movements during the fall can be seen by the movements crappies make in some of the larger Canadian lakes.

Crappies often like rock humps in the Canadian Shield Lakes during the summer. Once fall arrives, crappies in these lakes want to spend the cold water period in a more fertile part of the lake, which usually means some bay with deep water and a mud bottom, so they can feed on insects and zoo plankton during the winter months.

Fish will time their fall migrations based on many different variables that include water temperature, the availability of a dependable food source and even things like full moon cycles, to help the fish determine when to move into their cold water locations.

Anglers need to pay attention to where the most food is located during the fall, because that's where most of the predators will be located too.

Nelson runs the "Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service." He can be contacted at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.