PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Cooling water temperatures pool the fish

Cool temperatures, strong winds and intermittent rain kept many anglers off the lakes earlier this week, but it looks like there will be better weather this weekend for those wanting to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Surface water temperatures in the lakes continue to drop, with most lakes dipping below 60 degrees this past week. Cooling water temperatures allow the fish to be in almost any depth -- depending on the lake and where the fish can find a reliable food source.

Many species of fish, including walleyes, crappies, sunfish, perch and bass gather into larger schools in the fall. Even muskies and big pike may be concentrated into areas with the most food or the best forage options.

This means there will be a few spots in the lakes that have a lot of fish, while many other spots in the lakes may have almost no fish. If you are not catching fish if the fall, there is a good chance you are fishing in the wrong spots.

Location is key to catching fish in the fall. Boat control is almost as important, especially when when anglers are trying to fish vertically.

The thermocline in many lakes is starting to disappear, with the water temperatures above the thermocline equalizing with the water temperatures below. If anglers don't see the thermocline on sonar when they drive over the deepest holes in the lakes, then it's gone.

Walleye fishing has been improving in most lakes, with the best days usually the ones with least wind. The fish are usually willing to bite if anglers can find the right locations and maintain enough boat control to be able to fish vertically.

Anglers that have fish pinpointed in a specific location can hold their boat just off the spot and cast to the fish, so they don't spook the fish by trying to sit right on top of them.

Fish in deep water are usually harder to spook than those in shallow water, but it can still happen. Sometimes anglers will spook the fish simply by catching one, especially if they drag the fish through the school of fish during the fight.

Some panfish anglers have learned they can pick off the highest fish from the top of the school without spooking as many fish as they do when they drop their bait through the school and try to catch the fish closer to the bottom of the school.

The same it true when the fish spread out horizontally on a shallow spot. Fish are less likely to spook when anglers take fish from the edge, instead of the middle, of the school and don’t drag them them back through the other fish during the fight.

Most of the large walleye lakes have been producing fish, but anglers should access the larger lakes as close as possible to where they want to fish, to avoid having to drive longer distances over water in case the weather gets rough.

This goes double for waterfowl hunters traveling in smaller boats which are hauling dogs and lots of equipment.

There are many good small-to-medium-sized walleye lakes in the Bemidji area, so anglers don't have to fish the larger lakes when the weather is less than ideal.

This is also the time of year when anglers can do some do some homework from their boats for the upcoming ice fishing season and mark some spots on GPS to try this winter.

When anglers have to pick one little six-to-10 inch hole in the ice to fish during the winter, it makes a big difference where you drill that hole.

The fish in many lakes are in the process of moving to the same locations where they will be located during the early part of the ice fishing season.

Walleye anglers are looking for contact points, where walleyes are likely to pass through the area as they go between their deep water resting spots and the structures where they feed.

