PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Hunting seasons already underway

Schools and colleges throughout most of the country are now in session for the fall semester, with most of the fall sports seasons already underway.

Several hunting seasons opened on Sept. 1 including bear hunting. Small game, grouse and archery deer hunting open next weekend (Sept. 17).

The shorter days, combined with all the outside activities and chores to do in the fall, create a good amount of competition for time for many people.

With fewer visitors in the area and less time for local anglers to be on the lakes, most will be much less busy after Labor Day Weekend, especially during weekdays.

Hunting and fishing are now the main attractions for most visitors coming to the Bemidji area. Some people save their vacations for the fall, with great hunting and fishing and many resorts offering special “off season” rates.

Fishing has been improving for most species across the Bemidji area and the fishing should keep getting better as the lakes cool down though the 60 degree range.

Many anglers like to fish for walleyes as long as they are biting. The jig and minnow bite for walleyes has been improving, with walleyes in most lakes gorging on this year’s hatches of minnows and other fish that have grown large enough to become viable forage.

Muskie anglers are usually more stubborn than other anglers and want to fish for muskies even when the weather is too nasty for most anglers fishing for other species.

Bass anglers usually fish for bass all summer, but they will often delve into other species like walleyes, crappies and even muskies during the fall.

Crappies have their devout following in the fall, which is one of the best times of the year to catch them. Crappies will gather together into larger schools once the lakes begin to cool and are usually willing to bite when anglers discover their locations.

The Bemidji area has many good lakes for crappies, with some lakes producing good age classes of crappies almost every year. These lakes usually have a wide range of sizes, with good numbers of “eating size” crappies.

Other lakes have more of a “boom or bust” spawning success for crappies, so there are gaps between age classes of fish.

These lakes usually produce a good age class of crappies every few years and will have good fishing while those fish are available in the system. These lakes often seem to go dormant for several years while they wait for another good age class of crappies to come through the system.

There are also crappie lakes in the Bemidji area with true trophy potential. These are usually large lakes with lower populations of crappies, but they can produce crappies in the 13 to 15 inch class crappies that can sometimes exceed two pounds.

Examples of lakes with the largest crappies include Rainy Lake, Lake of the Woods, Vermillion, Upper Red Lake and Leech Lake.

Many large lakes have seasonal migrations of crappies, which tends to concentrate the crappies into specific areas. This makes the crappies more vulnerable to anglers once their wintering locations are discovered, because they tend to return to the same areas every fall and stay there through the winter.

Sunfish will gather into larger schools in the fall, with moderate depth mud flats in the 20-30 foot range often the key areas. Sunfish feed on aquatic insects like bloodworms during the fall and winter, with most insects hatching out of the basin areas with mud bottom.

Jumbo perch feed heavily in the fall, usually preferring chara covered sand flats where they can hunt for crayfish and minnows. Areas with broken rocks are another good area to find big perch, because the rocks are good hiding spots for crayfish, which is a favorite food of big perch.

Bass will move out of the shallows as the water cools and gather together into schools or larger pods on the outside edges of the weedline. Anglers can find both largemouth bass and smallmouth bass schooling up in the fall, depending on what is available in the lake.

Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. He can be contacted at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com