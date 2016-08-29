FISH TALES: Jude Hicks on Lake Marquette

Jude Hicks of Bemidji caught his first fish on Lake Marquette on Aug. 26. He caught a sunfish while fishing with his grandparents, Gary and Sherry Russell. Jude is the son of Leah and Harrison Hicks.

