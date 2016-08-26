Skip to main content
FISH TALES: Gunner Ganske on Swenson Lake
By
Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:50 p.m.
Gunner Ganske, 8, caught this 17-inch small mouth bass on Aug. 26 on Swenson Lake.
Explore related topics:
outdoors
fish tales
swenson lake
small mouth bass
