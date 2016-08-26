Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    FISH TALES: Gunner Ganske on Swenson Lake

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:50 p.m.

    Gunner Ganske, 8, caught this 17-inch small mouth bass on Aug. 26 on Swenson Lake.

    Explore related topics:outdoorsfish talesswenson lakesmall mouth bass
    Advertisement