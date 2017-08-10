AIS volunteer training Aug. 25
Beltrami County is having a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Invasive Species volunteer training from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Beltrami County Administration building, 701 Minnesota Ave. in Bemidji.
Citizens who are interested in informing the public about aquatic invasive species and how to slow their spread can receive AIS volunteer training from Watercraft Inspection Program staff. A DNR volunteer agreement form and background check are required of all AIS volunteers, available at training, to volunteer at DNR-administered accesses.
People can also enroll if just interested in learning more about how to prevent the spread of AIS. You do not have to volunteer at a DNR-administered access to take the training.
If interested register with Bruce Anspach at (218) 333-8281 or email bruce.anspach@co.beltrami.mn.us