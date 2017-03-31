Ruffed Grouse Society annual sportsmen’s banquet

The event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and the dinner will start at 7:30 p.m.

All money raised through the banquet will be used by the Ruffed Grouse Society to create and enhance habitat for the ruffed grouse and woodcock.

Individual tickets, which include membership in the RGS and the dinner, are $60. The membership and spouse dinner ticket is $85 while a junior membership, for those 17 years of age and younger, which also includes the dinner, is $35.

For more information on the dinner or to purchase a ticket, contact Clyde Horlick at (218) 751-9130.