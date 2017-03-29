MASTER GARDENERS COLUMN: Picking that perfect garden spot

It may be time to start or enlarge your own source.

Whether you have a nice big sunny back yard or only a little space in your fairly sunny kitchen windowsill, there are options if you want to pursue them. Most fruits and vegetables require at least six good sunny hours a day of full sunlight, but typically do a little better with more sun. There are a few vegetables that get by with perhaps a little less sunlight. These include beets, cabbage, carrots, garlic, kale, leaf lettuce, parsnips, peas, radishes and perhaps potatoes. These slightly shade tolerant vegetables will give you at least a moderate amount of options for growing. With more shade than is ideal, the vegetables might take a little longer to mature and produce slightly lower crop yields.

The sunny back yard is generally the easiest option if it is available. There can be some drawbacks though, as either a very sandy soil or a heavy clay soil can require considering options that are a little more work or more expense. If you have one of these relatively problematic soils, consider building some type of frame to simply add some good soil into the frame. One other possible concern is the pH factor of your soil – a soil pH of 6 to 6.5 is preferred by most fruits and vegetables. If you have the option, the garden should be planted so that the rows are north to south – to allow full sunlight for at least some portion of the day for each row.

If you only have a fairly sunny windowsill or patio, try putting a planter there and try some of the more shade tolerant herbs. It is always nice to have some fresh herbs to season your foods. Some slightly shade tolerant herbs are chives, parsley, mint, cilantro, tarragon, oregano and lemon balm. If you have enough sun, you could even try some basil. No matter what the size of your planter, you should make sure that there is good drainage from the planter, and something under the planter to catch the water. Drainage for planters is needed so that the roots do not rot or deteriorate.

If you are gardening on your patio, a fairly large container is generally helpful. There are some determinant tomatoes that have limited growth habits. These smaller plants should do fairly well on your patio. Most tomato plants purchased at either garden centers or big box stores are not determinant, so you might have to grow these from seed, or keep on asking.

If you are gardening, you should know what attributes your soil has. At a relatively modest cost, you can send a soil sample to a credible soil testing laboratory such as the University of Minnesota. These tests will tell you if your garden needs any amendments for growing the plants that you desire. The University of Minnesota website that can lead to you soil test is: http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/sites/g/files/pua891/f/media/lawn_and_gard....

You can also pick up a kit at the Beltrami County Extension office on the Fairgrounds campus. Although you might think the test is expensive, it would probably be cheaper than adding changes to the soil that might not be needed, produce poor results, or ruin your soil for years to come.