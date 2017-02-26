BLANE KLEMEK COLUMN: Chickadees keep all of us company

The black-capped chickadee, which is our most common species of chickadee in North America and the species of chickadee most abundant here in Minnesota, is one of those birds that few people mistake for other birds. Indeed, though the other Minnesota chickadee, the boreal chickadee, looks similar and is often misidentified as a black-capped chickadee and vice versa, for many people the ubiquitous black-capped chickadee was likely one of the first positively identified avian species on their checklists of wild birds.

In the early morning of Feb. 13 as I walked the dog before work, nothing seemed to be alive in the woods. The sound of my boots clomping on the ice-covered road was about all there was to listen too—that and the occasional sneeze from the dog as he sniffed the cool morning air and roadside snowdrifts. At one point I stopped to listen for any signs of bird life in the nearby woodland, but nary a wild sound could be heard anywhere.

Puzzled that not even a distant chickadee was singing or calling, I decided to try and elicit the response of at least one lonely male chickadee. And so I began to whistle the high-pitched, easy-to-mimic "fee-bee" song that's commonly sung by male black-capped chickadees everywhere (visit this You Tube video to listen and watch as a chickadee sings the fee-bee song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shQHdkYMWQA).

After a few renditions I was delighted to hear an answer coming from the treetop of an oak tree some distance away. Continuing to whistle "fee-bee" as I resumed my walk, it didn't take long before I observed the lonely chickadee answering my fee-bee song with his own and unique medley as he flew across an adjacent marsh. And as I turned to head back home I wondered if the duped little bird searched very long for the little friend that wasn't to be.

If it weren't for chickadees frequenting our wintertime birdfeeders, we might not have a whole lot to watch. Though other species of wild birds are common visitors at our feeding stations, few birds arrive with as much glee and abundance as black-capped chickadees do. Acrobatic, fleet of foot and wing, animated, joyous, and vociferous, chickadees are a pleasure to have around no matter what time of year it is.

The name "chickadee" is actually derived from the species' distinctive alarm call. The type of name—chickadee—is said to be an onomatopoetic name. Put another way, the word chickadee is the sound that it describes. Think about it. The next time you listen to or imagine the telltale alarm call of a chickadee, you will hear it make the sound of its namesake. "Chick-a-dee-dee-dee." In fact, the more "dee" notes at the end of this familiar alarm call, the more alarmed and agitated a chickadee.

So far in my life I've observed three of the seven species of chickadees inhabiting North America: the black-capped chickadee, boreal chickadee and mountain chickadee. The first two I've seen here in Minnesota, while the latter species I've only observed in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Colorado. Boreal chickadees are perhaps the most beautiful of the seven chickadee species, while the mountain chickadee has one of the most interesting head markings—a white stripe above the eye, which is diagnostic of this particular species of chickadee.

The other four species of chickadees include the chestnut-backed chickadee, gray-headed chickadee, Carolina chickadee, and the Mexican chickadee. The last two species, as their names suggest, are found only in southeastern United States and southern U.S.-Mexico, respectively. And while the chestnut-backed chickadees ranges throughout the West Coast all the way to southern Alaska, the gray-headed chickadee is the rarest and least known of them all.

Gray-headed chickadees inhabit remote parts of northern Alaska and northwestern Canada.

There is so much to appreciate about these small bundles of feathered energy. Over the years during times afield I have had the privilege on numerous occasions of sharing close encounters with these remarkable birds. They've landed on my hats, my shoulders, and on my thighs and knees while I've sat perched in trees. So too, I've offered sunflower seeds in the palms of my hands in order to watch one after another alight, eye a seed, and nab one and fly away to cache it somewhere out of sight.

For sure, there has been times, memorable times, as I've laid on grassy banks next to mid-April trout streams while resting alongside gurgling waters beneath aromatic conifer boughs as chickadees "chick-a-dee-dee-dee'd and fee-bee'd" above me, around me, keeping me company—keeping all of us company—as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.