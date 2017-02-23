Forest Service to host land meeting

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Marcell Family Center 49023 State Highway 38.

The Deer River Ranger District is seeking input and collaboration on the Northeast Project that will work with forest health and public use issues such as vegetation management, insect disease, trails, aquatics, and trails in the Marcell area. For questions about this public meeting, contact Barb Knight at (218) 246-2362.