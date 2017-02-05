Turn In Poachers, Inc. is a non-profit organization formed to educate the public about conserving Minnesota's natural resources. The TIP organization receives no government funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources or the state.

"We are dedicated to protecting all of Minnesota's natural resources and partner with DNR Enforcement to stop poaching," said Dennis Mackedanz, TIP executive director, said in the release. "In 2016, there were 281 arrests made statewide through TIP calls resulting in $2,400 paid in cash rewards and 11 prints."

TIP furnishes rewards to callers providing information about wildlife violations that lead to an arrest. Rewards range from up to $100 for fish, small game and non-game species violations. The reward for big game and endangered species violations are up to $250. For flagrant or commercial violations, the reward is up to $1,000. Callers may remain anonymous.

For tickets and more information, contact TIP at (218) 326-8477 or www.turninpoachers.org.

Mille Lacs Lake bass limit goes from 4 to 3

ST. PAUL—Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep three bass starting Saturday, May 27, when the bass harvest season begins. Catch-and-release bass fishing opens the same day as the walleye and northern pike fishing opener on Saturday, May 13.

"It's no secret that Mille Lacs is a nationwide destination for smallmouth bass fishing," said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief, in a release. "Knowing that we have something special here, we're proceeding with caution and dropping the possession limit from four to three, which is a good balance between desire to harvest fish and preserving the trophy-sized bass that have made Mille Lacs famous."

Anglers can keep three bass in any combination of smallmouth and largemouth. All bass 17-21 inches must be immediately released, with only one bass over 21 inches allowed to be kept. Mille Lacs' exemption to the statewide fall and winter closure of the smallmouth bass season remains, meaning that anglers may keep up to three smallmouth bass on Mille Lacs through February 2018.

EagleCam captures eagle pair's first eggs of season

ST. PAUL—The first eggs of the year for a perennially nesting pair of eagles can be seen on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam at mndnr.gov/eaglecam.

This is the fifth year that the same pair of bald eagles has been live-streamed around the world by a small weatherproof camera mounted above their nest at an undisclosed location in the Twin Cities' metro region, according to a DNR release. The first egg this year arrived on Jan. 28 and the second on Tuesday.

The live video stream is paid for and maintained by the DNR's Nongame Wildlife Program, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The program is largely supported by voluntary contributions, especially those made when people indicate an amount to give on Line 21 of their state income tax form.