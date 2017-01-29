BLANE KLEMEK: Pigeons are noteworthy birds

I remember sitting patiently beside my pet for what seemed like a long time waiting for a judge to visit me and ask questions about my pet. The first question she asked was what my pet's name was. I replied, "Chee-Chee."

She seemed amused about the name. A little while later I took home a ribbon that read:

"1st Place. Most Unusual Name."

Chee-Chee, you see, was a pigeon.

Pigeons, at least the birds we see in city parks or roosting on granite statues and buildings, probably aren't on many birder's checklists as a must-see bird. Personally, I have never met a birder intent on checking off that first Polk or Beltrami County pigeon. Nevertheless, pigeons are noteworthy birds deserving of our attention.

Pigeons belong to the family Columbidae. This is the same family that doves belong to. In all, fourteen different species of pigeons and doves call North America home. Here in Minnesota we have two commonly observed species: mourning dove and rock dove, the latter being the feral pigeon (Columba livia). And while records of other species of doves do exist for Minnesota, you are likely to only see the mourning and rock doves here in the Northland.

Rock doves have their roots in Europe. French settlers introduced the domestic pigeon to North America in the early 1600's. Like English sparrows, ring-necked pheasants, European starlings and others, the ubiquitous non-native pigeons are descendants of the Old World. In Europe, pure and wild rock doves do exist yet today. These birds apparently only nest on coastal cliffs in Ireland and north and west Scotland, the Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland.

The birds' plumage is typically gray in color, darker gray on the head and breast, with two broad black wingbars. Other field marks include a white rump and a white "cere" (the fleshy covering on the upper part of a pigeon's beak), and falcon-like triangular-shaped wings with sharp pointed tips. But alas, differences do exist. Pigeons exhibit a wide array of plumage coloration: from the natural rock dove plumage noted above, to patterns of dark, pied, checkered, and brown and many colors and patterns in between.

Today, pigeons are one of the most recognizable and abundant birds in both urban and rural communities. Pigeon fanciers who train the birds for homing and racing contests raise many thousands of domestic pigeons every year. Additionally, abundant numbers of these domesticated pigeons end up becoming a part of the feral population as escapees.

Not surprisingly, pigeon (rock dove) populations were never taken very seriously by birders and scientists. It wasn't until the Breeding Bird Survey began in 1966 that pigeons were officially reported and recorded. And it wasn't until 1974 when people participating in the National Audubon Society's Annual Christmas Bird Counts began tallying rock doves. According to these data sets, the National Biological Service reports that rock dove populations in North America have stabilized in recent times, following a sharp increase in the 1960's and 1970's.

Compared to many species of birds, pigeons and doves are quite unique. Some of their behaviors and physiology are worth mentioning. For example, pigeons tend to mate for life and the pair raises their offspring together. The birds are said to be excellent parents. Instead of feeding their young like most other birds do, that is with insects or other foods carried and brought to the nest and nestlings, pigeons and doves regurgitate a liquid into the gaping mouths of their young. The thick substance is referred to as "crop milk" or "pigeon milk", which is part of the digestive system.

This highly nutritious food actually contains more protein and fat than human or cow milk and is very high in vitamins A and B. As time progresses, usually when the chicks are about a week old, the parents begin mixing seeds into the crop milk until a diet of seeds replace the milk substance altogether.

Another interesting pigeon and dove trait is the manner in which the birds drink water. As you know, most birds dip their bills into water, draw the drink into their beaks, but then must throw their heads back in order to swallow. Doves and pigeons have the ability to immerse their bills and drink continuously, like drinking through a straw.

The pigeon is believed to be the oldest domesticated bird in the world, perhaps dating back as far as 5,000 years ago. In fact, ancient scripts written by people living in Mesopotamia mentions pigeon domestication, including Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Nicknamed "rock dove" because of their penchant for nesting on rock ledges rather than building nests in trees or shrubs, these adaptive birds are as at home in the city as they are in the countryside.

Indeed, the common pigeon, known the world over in nearly every city and rural farmstead, has been around a long time as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.