Bemidji's Snowjourn returns on Jan. 14

Snowjourn features a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour of up to 12km.

The many cut across points on the west side trails create tour distances of 4km, 7km or 12kms.

Snowjourn will also feature a 5km middle school (grades 6-8) freestyle race.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in the 12km skate and classical races as well as for traditional wood and woolen skiers.

The top 10 female and male middle school finishers will receive awards. Door-prize drawings will also be held. The awards ceremony begins with the presentation of the annual Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn award to an individual selected for demonstrating long term support and commitment of cross country skiing in the Bemidji area.

Race registration opens at 9 a.m. in the Hall of Hall Fame building. The race and tour start at 10 a.m. followed by hot food and awards ceremony in the Hall of Fame building. The 12km race and tour costs are $20 per individual or $55 for a family of three or more. The 5km middle school race cost is $5.

Buena Vista is located 12 miles north of Bemidji on County Road 15. For more information, contact Buena Vista Ski Area at (218) 243-2231.