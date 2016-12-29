The hard crust under the snow is probably most difficult for deer, which have to scrape through the snow to get to their food.

Grouse may also suffer from the heavily-crusted snow because they like to pile into snow drifts to stay warm during extreme weather.

The crust on the lakes will block out more sunlight and begin to kill any green weeds under the ice. The snow can also be a problem during warmer temperatures, with anglers breaking through the hard layer and getting stuck.

The lakes are in pretty good shape despite the snow. Most lakes have around ten inches of ice, with both Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake having at least 15.

Most larger lakes are very bumpy, especially on the south and east sides of the lakes. There was heavy snow and strong winds right before the lakes began to freeze, so lots of snow and ice chunks were incorporated into the ice.

The New Years Day weekend should be busy on lakes all over Northern Minnesota. The weather forecast looks favorable, so fishing could be good too.

January has the coldest average temperatures of the year, so local residents should be expecting the weather to get worse before it gets better.

The ten-day forecast is predicting another sub-zero weather pattern for the Bemidji area arriving towards the middle of next week.

Bemidji seems to be locked into a typical weather pattern for this time of the year. Every time it warms up a little, it snows. Every time it cools down, the wind blows like crazy. It may also be one of the main reasons many people from Minnesota like to take vacations in January.

It is still possible to get out into the elements, even when the temperatures get really cold. There is high-tech clothing available that is warm and light, repels water and blocks the wind, so it will keep people warm in even in extreme conditions.

The new stuff sure beats goose down or wool, which were the standard-bearers in the early days of warm outdoor clothing.

Portable fish houses have also gone through many improvements since their inception. They now come in many different models that are made out of insulated materials that are much warmer than plain old canvas.

Stationary fish houses have gone from plywood rectangle boxes to the wheeled fish houses that cover the lakes and fill the roads on weekends during the winter in Northern Minnesota.

Wheeled fish houses started out as fish houses on wheels, so anglers could take them back and forth to the lakes, much the same way they do with their boats and trailers during the summer.

The old style wheeled fish houses may or may not have had bunk beds, plumbed-in heaters, hot plates for cooking, gas or battery lights, card table and chairs.

The wheeled fish house has evolved several times since then. The new houses are more like a plush campers with built-in heat, air conditioning, TV systems, furniture, beds, running water with bathrooms and kitchens.

These “ fish houses” also have drop down axles and holes in the floor with covers, so they could be used for ice fishing, as long as you take your shoes off at the door and don't get too much fish slime on the couch.

The best walleye bite is still on Lake of the Woods. Anglers are setting up in 28-32 feet of water during the day for sauger and 12-18 feet of water in the mornings and evenings for walleyes.

Upper Red Lake has been fair, with anglers catching walleyes early and late in the day on the shoreline break in 6 to 9 feet of water. Some anglers are also having success in 12-14 feet in the basin, catching walleyes and the occasional crappie.