PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Winter here, ice fishing will start soon

It is fortunate most lakes still had open water when the snow and heavy winds hit the Bemidji area this past week. The blast of arctic air coming in behind the snowstorm was cold enough to start freezing the lakes almost instantly as soon as the wind died down.

Any lakes that are not frozen over already should be this weekend. Once the lakes are covered with ice, they should be freezing quickly in the bitterly cold temperatures that are predicted for next week.

One of the biggest fears for ice anglers is getting heavy snow and/or high winds right after the lakes freeze. The ice is actually floating on top of the water, so it has to support any snow accumulations and also be strong enough to withstand any strong winds that develop while still forming.

Any portion of the ice that sinks below water level will force water on top of it and create a patch of slush on the ice. Any slush is bad news for anyone that likes to go ice fishing or snowmobiling on the lakes.

Wind is another big factor in ice formation. Any breakup of the lakes after they freeze usually means bumpy rough ice near shore, with ice shards sticking out at odd angles that can stay sharp enough to pop tires most of the winter.

The faster the lakes can make ice, the better the ice conditions should be. Large windswept lakes like Upper Red Lake, Winnibigoshish, Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods are the lakes most at risk when it comes to having the ice break-up during big winds.

The snow that fell into the lakes right before they started to freeze blew towards the south and east sides of most lakes. The snow won't have time to melt all the way before the lakes start to freeze, so there should be wide patches of cloudy ice on the windward portions of most lakes this winter.

Opaque ice is not as strong as clear ice, so anglers will have to take that into account when they finally venture out on the lakes.

The general rule for ice thickness is 4 inches of “good ice” to hold a single angler on foot, and 5-6 inches of ice for groups of anglers.

It takes between 6-8 inches of good ice for ATV's and snowmobiles, 10-12 inches for smaller cars and 12-15 inches for larger vehicles.

The general guidelines assume the ice is strong and has uniform thickness, so it doesn't take into account weak ice or thin spots. Anglers need a to use a healthy dose of “common-sense” when venturing out, to keep things as safe as possible.

There will likely be pictures of people fishing on less than 4 inches of ice all over social media in the next week. Every angler has to be serious about their own safety and take whatever preventative measures they can every time they set foot on the ice.

A life jacket, a set of spikes and a long rope tied to something that floats like a boat bumper should be part of every anglers safety kit, especially on early ice.

Local anglers can use the two lakes right in town to gauge when the rest of the lakes in the area will freeze. Lake Irving will freeze about the same time as most of the other shallow lakes and Lake Bemidji will freeze about the same time as most large deep lakes.

Winters are very long in the Bemidji area, so there will be plenty of time for ice fishing this winter. Please resist the urge to take unnecessary risks on the ice and do as much as you can to make ice fishing as safe as possible this winter.