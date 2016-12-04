BLANE KLEMEK COLUMN: Trees, plainly put, are amazing life forms

The creek soon dumps into LaSalle Lake within La Salle Lake State Recreation Area where it exits the lake's north end and courses less than a mile to where the creek peacefully flows into the infant Mississippi River on its own journey across the continent.

Whenever I'm beneath giant, old-growth pine trees it never escapes me how impossibly large the plants really are, especially while standing right next to a specimen, touching it, and gazing directly up its great bole and fissured bark to peer, almost dizzily, into its broad canopy of tree-sized branches and green foliage that seemingly touch the sky.

All throughout Itasca State Park, along LaSalle Creek, and throughout parts of the Headwaters of the Mississippi River, are giant trees that stand tall and strong yet today—old growth white pines and red pines, northern white cedars, and tall white spruce here and there. Other trees, because of protection within state park boundaries and other preserved places, grow large, too—bur oak and red oak, quaking aspen and big tooth aspen, green ash and black ash, and the almost unbelievably large cottonwood trees that grow throughout the bottomlands of the Red Lake River and Red River of the North.

It seems absurd that such huge trees, or any tree for that matter, can grow to such immense heights and mass from just one tiny seed. Indeed, all trees, big and small, have their beginnings from a seed that, through a miracle in its own right, germinates and takes root in mineral soil; the mighty oak from an acorn, the cottonwood from wind-blown, light-as-air seeds, and of course near countless other species of trees growing to maturity from as humble means.

When you think about it, it's amazing that trees get big at all. There's so much stacked against them from getting old in the first place. Competition from other plants, human disturbance, and insects, animals, disease, lightning, high winds, earthquakes, fire, floods, and drought are just some of the many factors that prevent trees from living long and fruitful lives.

Even earthworms have been implicated. I have seen whole forests with little to no understory (the trees and shrubs below the mature and dominant trees) and ground cover (flowers, grasses, and woody vegetation in the seedling stage). Non-native worms—those "nightcrawlers" that we fishers use to bait our hooks—consume the organic material on forest floors, like leaves and other decaying plant material, which is so important for plants such as young trees, flowers and grasses to grow and survive in.

But trees are survivors. After all, they have been doing it for millions of years. Their survival is also important for our own survival. If it weren't for trees, and other photosynthesizing plants, we would not have oxygen to breath. Plants that take in sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to make their own food, release oxygen and water as byproducts. Chemistry aside, trees provides homes for wildlife, adds beauty to the landscape, and much, much more.

Trees also provide society with a renewable resource. Taken from an article by the American Tree Farm Program, here are some interesting facts about trees that illustrate their importance to humankind.

By the time a person has reached 40 years old, he or she has used 40 100-foot trees. That's a tree a year for such products as books, newspapers, magazines, houses, furniture, paper towels, boxes, writing paper, and other products. Obviously, that's a lot of trees. And it probably sounds like demand should outpace supply. But because of the demand, America has become a tree-growing nation. Trees are grown like crops and, according to the article, more trees are growing in the U.S. today than there were in 1900.

Another interesting fact is that private landowners own most of America's forests (58 percent), while government holdings account for 28 percent and forest industry just 14 percent of total ownership of wooded acres.

Other notable facts include water transport in trees. A 60-year-old tree transports over 600,000 gallons of water from the soil. Most of this water is released into the air in a process called transpiration. Of that water, only 350 gallons is actually used by the tree.

And about the oxygen we breathe. A 60-year-old tree will take around 8,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from the air and release about 6,000 pounds of oxygen. Therefore, as it is reasoned, climate change, which in part is caused by industrial carbon dioxide emissions, can be sequestered by having more trees on the landscape.

Trees' roots hold together soils, resulting in less erosion in fragile ecosystems. Nutrients are used, but are returned to the soil in both life and death. Trees protect and provide habitat for wildlife everywhere and are needed by humans for homes and forest products.

Last October, while sitting around a campfire at our Colorado Rocky Mountain hunting camp, I contemplated something for a moment and then asked my hunting partners, "Would human beings have been as successful a species in populating the planet if trees hadn't existed?" Trees, with all their beauty and diversity, are amazing life-giving life forms as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.