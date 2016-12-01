DNR seeks input on Thief Lake
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The public is invited to provide input on a master plan to guide management of the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is updating the plan that guides management of the WMA’s forests, brushlands, prairies and grasslands, wetlands and agricultural lands, which provide habitat for a wide variety of wildlife species. The plan was last updated in 1980.
Input to help guide the update can be given via an online questionnaire through Sunday, Dec. 18. A second opportunity for public input will be available next spring after a draft master plan is ready for review.
Thief Lake WMA, in Marshall County, is a 55,000-acre management area that spans the forest-prairie transition zone in northwestern Minnesota. At its core lies 7,100-acre Thief Lake, a large marsh that is an important production and staging area for waterfowl. The WMA is one of eight wildlife management areas currently classified as a major unit.
To participate in the questionnaire, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/thieflake. For more information about Thief Lake WMA, visit www.mndnr.gov/wmas.