The grouse and small game seasons are still active and hunters can hunt deer with muzzleloaders beginning on Saturday.

Some of the small ponds are frozen over, with shoreline ice starting to form on some of the shallow bays and lakes. It will likely be at least one more week before a few lakes are frozen-over and longer than that before there is enough ice for anglers to walk on the lakes.

The Bemidji area is about two weeks behind what is considered "normal" for this time of the year. Warmer weather patterns have been extending summer and fall, while making winter shorter. This doesn't break the hearts of those that don't like cold weather, but it is tough on those who love ice fishing.

There have been several ice fishing related events to kick-off the ice fishing season, even though there isn't any safe ice in Minnesota.

The St. Paul Ice Show is next weekend, Dec. 2-4, in the St. Paul RiverCentre, which is attached to the Xcel Energy Center where the Minnesota Wild plays hockey.

This is the event where ice anglers can find the best deals and the best selection of the season, along with most of the new merchandise that may not be readily available in other locations.

There are also resorts and outfitters (many from the Bemidji area) taking bookings and answering questions about their services. Almost anything related to ice fishing and other outdoor products will be at the Ice Show, along with a long list of seminars running all day for people to attend.

Most manufacturers in the ice fishing industry bring along their top pro-staff to the Ice Show, so there is a great opportunity to meet and greet many of the biggest names in ice fishing.

There continues to be big changes in the ice fishing industry every year, with many of the vendors at the Ice Show driving most of the changes.

One change has been the continuing switch from gas powered ice augers to those that run on batteries or on electric drills attached to an ice auger bit.

There are also innovations in self-contained ice augers that run on lithium batteries that will drill more holes on a charge than most anglers can drill in a day of ice fishing.

Another sector of the ice fishing industry that has undergone a lot of changes are the wheeled fish houses that double as camper trailers that can be used year round.

The wheeled fish house industry has exploded in the last decade, with numerous vendors now in the market. The trailers can have almost any level of comfort from a bare bones fish house to a very comfortable recreational trailer that can be pulled onto the lakes or into the woods behind most four-wheel drive trucks.

Tiny plastics are another innovation that keeps evolving. The realistic movement from some of the new plastics look extremely lifelike and will fool crappies, perch and sunfish into thinking they are the real thing. Plastics fish much faster than live bait because they don't have to be re-baited nearly as often.

There are rods, reels and fishing line that are made specifically for ice fishing. The rods and reels are made similar to their open water cousins, with many different styles, actions and lengths for all types of ice fishing for all species.

Ice fishing jigs and lures also have new innovations every year. There are new styles of lures in both lead and tungsten that come in all colors including metallic, painted and glowing UV color patterns that come alive in the water.

If you can't be ice fishing, thinking about it and getting ready for it are almost as fun. There is always something to organize and rods to rig and new products to try, so anglers will have plenty to do until there is enough ice for ice fishing.