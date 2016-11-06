Here in the Northland, the summer of 2016 has given way to a long and mild autumn. Killing frosts occurred in early May when oak trees were budding and untimely rains fell when crops could have done without. All across the landscape, from here to Kittson County, vast acreage of cropland stand testament to that fact. And now, it's officially mid-autumn and time to move on. Summer's long gone, autumn is half over, and winter's 'round the bend.

I left the hummingbird feeders up until almost mid-October in hopes of seeing one last hummer. I guess I missed him. So, somewhat dejectedly, I took the feeders down, cleaned them up and put them away. Yet it occurred to me while I worked cleaning the feeders that, despite my reluctance in accepting the end of our glorious summer, Mother Nature moves on before most of us are ready.

The red, summertime coats of white-tailed deer have been replaced by gray winter coats right on time. Bucks have shed the velvet from their newly hardened antlers as well. Those long established bonds between male deer in their so-called "bachelor groups" of easy summer living won't be so tolerant of each other's company soon. With shortening daylight, cooler temperatures, and the impending November rutting season, deer will soon be at their peak activity and this, too, will occur on time.

Beavers are active as ever, just like they are every year at this time. Throughout the nights until freeze-up, beavers work feverishly, tirelessly, and resolutely preparing their winter food rafts of aspen and willow cuttings. Branches from felled trees are carried near to their lodge where they are stored together as an underwater "raft." Beavers cache these sub-surface food items for consuming throughout the winter months. When a meal is needed, the beaver simply exits the lodge, swims below the ice to the food raft, and carries back with them something to eat inside the warm and cozy lodge.

Chipmunks, though not as frequently seen now as just a couple of weeks ago, are still caching sunflower seeds taken from below our feeders to stores underground. All summer long, like they do every summer, chipmunks throughout woodlands and backyards have worked hard at stuffing their cheek pouches full of mast, hardly taking the time to eat, in their haste of stocking up for the long cold winter ahead.

I've often wondered while watching individual chipmunks return time and time again to the feeders for another load of sunflower seed, as to what volume of seeds and whatnot exist inside their chambers below the earth. It would make an interesting study, I think. To capture just one of those docile little rodents with cheeks plumb full of seed; weigh the amount of seed; mark the animal; and sit back, observe, record, and calculate. They may be a significant part of the equation, after all, as to why I have to purchase so much seed.

Bears, of course, are doing their thing too; without delay and probably beginning and ending about the same time they did last year and the year before that. In some neck of the woods food availability may not be terrific, but the remarkable creatures somehow make due. Right now black bears everywhere are on a feeding binge. Bears need to gain as much weight as possible from now until den-up. Hazel nuts, acorns, berries of all kinds, tubers, roots, herbs, grasses, sedges, insects and insect larvae, and carrion are just some of the many items on the menu. Feeding in earnest and perhaps hindered by nature's shortened growing season, rest assured that those black denizens of the woods pay no attention whatsoever to a calendar.

And then there are the birds. Rose-breasted grosbeaks vanished about the same time again, often the first birds to migrate to warmer climes. Flocks of non-breeding Canada geese flew north earlier this summer as they always do, while breeding adults and their offspring are gathering in larger and larger groups in preparation of the annual departure south. Northern flights of mallards will soon be arriving here, but well after the last local blue-winged teal dabbled in the relative warmth of an early autumn wetland.

Wildlife everywhere are responding to internal clocks and external rhythms in ways difficult to comprehend, but fairly easy to predict. Perhaps the hummingbirds that fed from my feeders all spring and summer long are feeding from feeders in Missouri or further south right now as waves of common red polls, pine siskins, pine grosbeaks, and snow buntings fill the void they've left behind.

Indeed, it's nature's way: things to reflect upon and things to look forward to as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.