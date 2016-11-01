This isn't just standing there watering the flowers, but weeding, digging, hoeing, raking and planting. Gardening gets you going, sparks creativity, and reduces stress by helping you relax. It is a great form of functional exercise, incorporating many of the elements of a moderate to intense fitness routine. Stretching, pushing, pulling and lifting use multiple muscles at one time and improve the quality of overall fitness.

Gardening helps improve balance, flexibility and sharpens your senses. Since gardening Is a physical activity, it naturally helps strengthen the heart, builds endurance and increases stamina. How are you going to replace gardening with all its benefits during the long Bemidji winter?

Come next spring it will help to be "garden-ready" right from the get-go. Here are several exercises to do all winter. Use a pair of appropriately heavy weights or kettlebells.

1. Dumbbell deadlift mimics bending over to pull a weed, lift a rock or pick up a bag of compost. Really, any time you bend over and pick something up, you are performing a deadlift. Be sure to bend your legs and come to standing one vertebrae at a time-head being the last up.

2. Farmer carry mimics carrying buckets of water, compost or soil through the garden. If you've carried a bag of groceries in each hand, you've already performed a farmer carry. Increase the weight you can handle through diligent practice. This will strengthen your grip and forearms substantially. Focus on keeping your abdominal muscles tight and engaged while carrying. Start with lighter weight and work up to heavier weights.

3. Lunges mimic weeding. The motion you use to get down on one knee to propose, tying a shoelace or pulling a weed is a lunge. This action works your butt and thighs and is good for balance and stability. Gardeners who get strong in the lunge will avoid the temptation to constantly bend over with an arched back leading to a sore back. Focus on a smooth down-up motion of the entire torso in the lunge. Avoid banging the ground with your knee. Hang on to something like a chair back for stability as needed.

Put these exercises together and prepare to get into better gardening shape. Check with your health care provider before starting any specific exercise program. Staying fit over the winter will not only benefit you for the spring garden chores but will help stabilize your mood and help you sleep during the winter months. Getting into a routine of exercise promotes health every month of the year.

Exercise your mind as well by reading gardening magazines and books and university extension articles online or by attending gardening workshops for our area. Physical exercise during the winter is a plus as is REST for the writers...we'll pick up again in the spring. Our voice mail service to answer your gardening questions will resume in the spring also. In the meantime, information is always available on the University of Minnesota Extension website at www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/