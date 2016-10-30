MINNESOTA DEER OPENER: Area outlook remains optimistic

"Our area is the bread basket for deer and for deer hunters in Minnesota," said Park Rapids Area DNR Wildlife Supervisor Erik Thorson. "Barring some unforeseen weather during the hunting season, I think it will be a good year for hunters in our area."

The strong deer population in Thorson's work area is reflected by the "hunter's choice" options in antlerless permit areas 258 and 259 plus the "managed" status of area 241. A year ago, the areas of 258 and 259 were lottery locations but this fall Thorson opted to make them hunter's choice.

"Overall, there is a higher deer population in our area this year," Thorson said. "Last season we had somewhat conservative regulations because we were coming off two bad winters. But last winter was mild and we've seen good response (by the deer).

"Any place with a mix of woods and farmland is perfect deer habitat and permit area 241, with its combination of wood lots, swamps and agriculture, is an almost ideal mix of everything that deer want."

A year ago hunters enjoyed a 20-30 percent overall harvest increase from 2014 and Thorson believes this fall's success rate should also be high.

"I'm not sure we can expect another 20 to 30 percent jump but if the weather holds, we can expect a high harvest," he said. "There wasn't much mortality last winter and we've had a good growing season this summer for the crops and the natural vegetation. Because of the number of deer in the woods, and the hunting season framework, everything is pointing to a good harvest."

There also should be a nice mix of does and bucks of all age classes.

"With the hunter's choice in our permit areas, people can create their own deer management by taking the deer they want. Hunter's choice offers the flexibility to take the deer you want and offering that flexibility is our goal as wildlife managers," Thorson said.

"We talked to many happy deer hunters last year and we expect to hear the same this season."

Northeast of Bemidji, the terrain is much different and the deer face many challenges. As a result, Grand Rapids DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Perry Loegering has been conservative in the number of antlerless permits that he offers.

In permit area 197, which includes the Leech Lake Reservation, Loegering has increased the number of permits from 200 last year to 500 this season while area 169 east of Blackduck remains a bucks-only zone.

"We are pretty conservative in the number of permits," Loegering said. "When you look at the map, area 169 looks like a big target and I have had people ask me why it still is bucks-only. I also am getting reports of people seeing lots of deer on the fields but my experience is that deer are still working on their recovery in the forested areas.

"I've been in the Dixon Lake, Third River and Morph Meadow areas quite a bit this year and there isn't much deer sign," Loegering continued. "There will always be deer in the farming areas because of a variety of reasons but there are so many things working against me if I'm a deer in Morph Meadow or Third River."

Although the deer population in those heavily forested areas is still relatively low, the deer do seem to be making a comeback.

"Last year's fawn crop was robust and because last winter was mild, I think we should see young deer in all of our permit areas," Loegering said. "I think there will be opportunities to harvest deer and to harvest antlered deer.

"I think the hunting will be improved this year all around," Loegering added. "And, even if you don't shoot a deer, you should see more deer. And there may be some (legal) spikes in there as well as does."

