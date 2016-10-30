This year, however, the hours spent in the stands should not be in vain.

"It's a pretty good time now for deer hunters. There are substantially more deer this year than two years ago," said Bemidji Area DNR Wildlife Supervisor Dave Rave.

Rave's cheery outlook has its roots in two consecutive mild winters plus conservative deer hunting regulations during that same time frame that protected the antlerless portion of the population. As a result of those hunting guidelines, the majority of the does were around to successfully rear new fawns and last year's fawns also were sufficiently mature to have their own families this summer.

"The does had good production last year and this summer was another good production season," Rave said. "I think there were many twins produced each of the past two years, and I believe there will be many yearling bucks with forks and spikes this season."

Many younger, but legal bucks, in the population is good news for the Bemidji area hunters as DNR officials decided to maintain permit area 184 as lottery. This fall, 5,000 permits have been issued in the area and, although it is a generous boost from last season's allotment of only 2,000, many hunters will be restricted to bucks-only hunting when the firearms season begins Saturday.

The objective during the past few years was to increase the deer herd and that continues to be the goal this season. If the area enjoys another relatively mild winter in 2016-17, permit area 184 could be a hunter's choice zone next season.

"Last year, with only 2,000 antlerless permits available, our buck harvest was strong," Rave said. "This year we have issued more permits but I still think the buck harvest will be good. And with 5,000 permits, I believe we can continue to grow the herd in permit area 184."

Numbers are up

A year ago the overall firearms deer harvest in 184 increased 19.8 percent from 2014 and the buck harvest jumped 22.7 percent. The antlerless harvest dipped 3.5 percent but that was expected because of the low number of permits that were issued.

"I was a little surprised with how high the buck harvest was (last year) but I wasn't surprised with the number of deer hunters saw," Rave said. "There were some beautiful bucks registered (last) year and those deer also were around (in the 2014) season but somehow eluded the hunters and made it through to another year.

"The weather was beautiful (last season) and hunters were able to stay longer in their stands," Rave continued. "And taking a deer is all about being outside and being in the stand."

Hunters who stay in their stands this fall should also be rewarded.

"Even if you don't have an antlerless permit there should still be good opportunities for you to be successful," Rave said.

"Last year there was a good buck harvest but the antlerless deer were protected. This year there should be many yearling and 2-year-olds in the woods. I believe your chances of seeing a deer, and of seeing a legal buck, should be good."

Determining how many deer are in the woods is an inexact science but in many portions of area 184 there could be 20 deer or more per square mile wandering along the trails. And that figure is a huge improvement from the herd's status of only a few years ago.

"We have come a long way in a couple of years," Rave said. "In northern Minnesota, the winter is everything in terms of deer management and with two good winters a deer population can quickly rebound. In a good deer reproduction year you can double the population during June because 50 to 70 percent of the deer are does and many of them have twins. This year we also had great conditions during the summer. The landscape was still green late into October and deer love green things.

"So I invite everyone to come on up and have a good time. It should be a good deer season," Rave added.

Miller is the former Sports Editor for the Pioneer.

ALSO: 1 deer, 2 deer, 3 deer. . . BSU team works to survey deer populations